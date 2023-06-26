The Touring variant of the BMW M5 will be done. This was announced by the German automaker itself, which announced that its M high-performance division will continue its product offensive over the next yeareffectively confirming the expansion of its model range to include a Touring variant of the M5.

Full speed test

If we look at the M5 as a whole, we know that the prototypes of the German brand’s new high-performance sedan have entered the practical stage of the development process of the series: its test drives on public roads, BMW Group test areas and circuits around the world are currently being completed.

Electrified drive

To unite the sedan version and the Touring version of the new M5 will be the task of a partially electrified drive system newly developed, known for typical M-division performance characteristics and precisely tuned and perfected chassis technology with innovative systems. And it won’t end there, because Dirk Häcker, Head of Development at BMW M, has made it known that “We are now installing a hybrid drive system with typical M performance too in other performance cars“. Translated, the electrified offensive of the M division of the German brand will show no signs of slowing down.

Between track and road

Returning to the M5 Touring, BMW has announced that tests of the first prototypes will begin in the coming days in urban traffic, on country roads and on the motorways around Munich and at the headquarters of the BMW M in Garching: the integrated application of all drive and suspension systems will then also be carried out on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring, “with the aim of ensuring the ideal balance between sporty performance on the track and driving comfort superior in daily driving and over long distances”.