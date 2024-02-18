The BMW M5 is coming and of course it will be another Autobahn cruise missile. A very heavy one.

A while ago the new BMW M5 leaked, which we assumed was the case the real deal used to be. Since the 5 Series (G60) had already been unveiled, but the Touring (G61) had yet to be unveiled, so it was still in the future. However, now the Touring is here and so the next step is the M5 (G90). And even the car that will finally respond to the RS6 Avant: the BMW M5 Touring (G99).

Specs BMW M5

The now well-known overview of Bimmerpost provides us with new information about the upcoming BMW M5. What was already known: the M5 will be built from July 2024. The BMW M5 Touring from November 2024. The revelations will therefore be a little before that, so we will have to wait a little longer until we see it.

However, it is now known what the horsepower figures will be. As is also known, the M5 shares its power source with the BMW XM, and therefore also the M Hybrid V8 that BMW uses for the FIA ​​WEC. This is the S68B44, the next generation of the S63B44 that is in the current BMW M5 and is therefore equipped with an electric motor and battery. So a plug-in hybrid. The S68 itself will deliver 585 hp and 750 Nm, which is less than what the S63 ultimately delivered (635 hp in the M5 CS). The electric motor adds 197 hp and 280 Nm.

A BMW M5 (F90) LCI, spotted by @justawheelchairguy on Autoblog Spots.

Kicking it, the BMW M5 will deliver 782 hp and 1,030 Nm. Unfortunately, that's not how it works. As you may know, you are not allowed to add the numbers directly with a PHEV. As a result, the BMW M5 is stuck 728 hp, the Nm figure is not stated. Less than the BMW XM Label Red, which of course must remain BMW M's top model. Quite a big boost: 118 hp more than the M5 F90, 93 hp more than the Competition and 83 hp more than the CS. It is also not stated whether the 718 hp is the Competition or not, since when the M3 was unveiled, the Competition was also the most powerful.

Weight

BMW runs into somewhat of the same problem with the M5 as with the XM. To put it bluntly: a Scania R730 also has a 730 hp V8, but if you hang 20 tons behind it, you will be driven out by a bit of an A-segmenter with 73 hp. Horsepower doesn't really matter if the weight becomes too high. The M5 will probably be faster than the previous one, partly thanks to its electric power, but it will be a big whale. The weight becomes 2,435 kg. Including the necessary items that add weight, such as petrol and passengers, you can easily travel with a two-and-a-half-ton BMW.

The comparison with the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E-Performance is also interesting: it weighs about 2,200 kg with 830 hp. So BMW is actually already 1-0 behind. The RS6 weighs 'only' 2,075 kg, but also has 'only' 600 hp to propel it. We will hear as soon as possible what the sprint times and top speed of the BMW M5 will be.

Layout

Some other specs: the battery pack of the BMW M5 measures 18.6 kWh. The tire sizes are 285/40R20 at the front and 295/35R21 at the rear, which makes it clear that, just like with the M2 and M3, a larger rim size will be used at the rear. The widening compared to the G60 is 70 mm and the extension is 36 mm. Remarkably, this extension is also in the wheelbase to achieve better geometry in the suspension.

We'll have to wait a little longer before we can see what BMW has created for the new M5 (G90).

