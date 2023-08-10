That’s quite an annoying afternoon for the driver of this BMW M5. Fortunately, he escaped unscathed…

The BMW M5 is of course a dream car. 4.4 liter V8. Two turbos. 600hp. 0-100 in 3.4 seconds. Space for yourself, your pet, your wife, your mistress and your -or her- children. And because of the 4-wheel drive, you can also scrub it quite easily. you would say.

The ideal recipe so if you want to tear a nice piece in all luxury over nice roads, it should always work out in an M5. And you would think so too. Because things don’t always go well.

And you can see what that looks like here.

BMW M5 ends up in the ditch

We received an email that a BMW M5 had ended up upside down in a ditch in Amsterdam. How exactly that happened is still unclear, but we can say with certainty that it went badly wrong.

At first it did not look good and that is why an air ambulance was also called. But luckily there were people who saw it happen and acted as saving angels. They pulled the BMW M5 half out of the ditch so that the driver could get out.

In the end, all he had was a wet suit and a bruised ego. Oh yes, and a BMW M5 that didn’t look as good as when it started the ride.

But yes, that might be good news for the shopper who is looking for an affordable second-hand BMW M5. Love the site Jet Cars so keep an eye out, you might just run into him there soon.

Wondering if you have to pay extra for the rims.

