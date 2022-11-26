Gold is better than silver, although it is nice that the Manhart MH5 GTR based on the BMW M5 CS is slightly less gold.

BMW has applied the somewhat sacred label CS to the large sedan since the last generation M5. The normally 600 hp (or 625 hp in the case of the Competition) strong M5 was given a little more horsepower, 635 units, and a wide range of upgrades that make it almost a perfect track car. But for four people.

Gold

As a buyer, you want people to see that your BMW M5 is the CS. BMW does this with a ‘CS’ badge and small details that you recognize as a car enthusiast. Different rims, extra cooling slots in the hood, a different rear lip spoiler and one of the three colors you could order. You had the choice of Frozen Deep Green Metallic and Brands Hatch Gray in metallic or matte (Frozen). Always accompanied by a gold accent color that can be found from wheels to badges to the grille. It is distinctive, but it would be nice to be able to add a little more color to the car and a little less color to the gold accents.

Manhart MH5 GTR is not going for gold

Manhart partly solves the problem with the new MH5 GTR based on the BMW M5 CS. The car is the cool green color, but with silver rims, badges and grilles. Yet you will not easily confuse the MH5 GTR with a normal M5, because the usual range of striping and Manhart logos has been added. The text MH5 GTR on the windshield is also a hint.

Power

We already said that the standard BMW M5 CS delivers 635 hp and 750 Nm, the Manhart MH5 GTR exceeds that considerably. You are now talking about 788 hp and 935 Nm. A nice increase, although it is not known how much it makes a difference to the sprint. It is known that, partly thanks to a modified exhaust, the car no longer meets the TÜV guidelines in Germany. For a German tuner that is a bit of a pain, but to export the car that is fine.

New?

The Manhart MH5 GTR really only has one big problem. The undersigned found out when this MH5 had to be compared with the earlier Manhart MH5 GTR. This newcomer would be a brand new limited MH5 where everything is even more extreme. Still, it’s not all that extreme. In fact, this new MH5 GTR has exactly the same amount of horsepower and Nm as the earlier version. Only then in green with other rims. That seems to be where this version differs. Moreover, the previous version also abandoned the gold details.

Slightly less gold than a BMW M5 CS, but slightly greener than the earlier Manhart MH5 GTR. You can buy this green copy as is, for that you have to contact Manhart.

