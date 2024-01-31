Small stylistic tweaks outside and inside the cockpit but above all more power. The restyling of the 4 Series also affects the BMW M4, giving enthusiasts an even spicier facelift of the high-performance version, now capable of reaching 530 HP in the top-of-the-range configuration. The price of the new M4 is not yet official but should in any case reach 100,000 euros.

More powerful engine

Let's start with the news under the skin. The new BMW M4 comes with a 3.0 six-cylinder in-line engine which will have three different power levels: starting from 480 HP in combination with the six-speed manual gearbox, and then rising to 510 HP for the Competition with eight-speed gearbox and finally the latter combined with M xDrive all-wheel drive which reaches 530 HP, again in combination with the eight-speed gearbox. With this configuration, the M4 Competition is able to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, 3.7 seconds for the Cabrio while the electronically limited maximum speed is 250 km/h. However, if you choose the M Driver's pack you can reach 290 km/h.

The design of the BMW M4

From a stylistic point of view, the new BMW M4 has few differences compared to the previous version: there are new elements for the air intakes for example and renewed graphics for the LED headlights. The roof now has a reinforced structure made of carbon fiber and plastic. Matrix LED headlights with blue inserts and laser rear lights with three-dimensional signature are standard. M-specific graphics are optional, available on the boot lid.

The interior of the BMW M4

The interior features a digital dashboard with BMW Curved Display which includes the 12.3'' instrument cluster and a centrally positioned 14.9'' infotainment touch screen based on the BMW Operating System 8.5 which integrates BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The steering wheel is also new, with redesigned controls and a flat design at the bottom. At 12 o'clock there is a red element while among the options, Alcantara upholstery is available for the first time.