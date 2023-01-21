A violent crash of a BMW M4 causes commotion on the A20.

It has been cold and wet in the Netherlands in recent days and that was felt on the roads of the lords. Although the highways are usually well sprinkled with brine, it was slippery here and there. Sometimes you don’t see that coming until it’s too late. Whether this is also the reason for the crash of a BMW M4 on the A20 near Rotterdam Center, is the question. It would be a classic: lots of power, RWD, slippery road …

Anyway, it is certain that the BMW ended up in the bushes on the wrong side of the crash barrier. The car had three occupants, but fortunately they had already climbed out of the thick BMW before the emergency services arrived. No one had to go to the hospital. However, they were checked and treated for minor injuries in the ambulance. It may be called a small miracle given the photos of the car after the crash.

The driveway will be closed to traffic during the incident and its cleanup. However, since this happened in the middle of the night, the car has long since been recovered by a recovery company. So tomorrow it will probably be shining again at Jet Cars… Or has that joke been overtaken by time?

