BMW is working on a new high-performance version of the already powerful M4. To testify are the new prototypes tested from the German car manufacturer: the car, immortalized at a service station, wore a camouflage livery that camouflaged its appearance, but this did not prevent it from eyeing a series of aesthetic elements that differentiated it from the standard M4. Let’s think, for example, not only of different ones additional aerodynamic components, but also to the new design that BMW has decided to dedicate to the bumpers, the front grille and the wheels.

Inside the passenger compartment the presence of sports seats stands out, equipped with more carbon fiber. The rear seats, on the other hand, have been removed in the name of weight saving. The official status is still missing, but the new high-performance BMW M4 will almost certainly be called CSL, thus dusting off an acronym that the German brand has not used since it launched the E46 M3 in the early 2000s. We will therefore see what the specifications of the offer will be. engines: according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, BMW it will increase the output of the 3.0L biturbo in-line six-cylinder that equips the standard M4, which currently delivers 503 hp of power and 650 Nm of maximum torque. It remains to be determined whether the German carmaker intends to offer both an automatic and a manual gearbox: in the event that only one of these two solutions is proposed, then it is easier for BMW to lean towards the automatic.