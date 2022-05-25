BMW continues to churn out new special editions and limited series of two- and four-wheeled models to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the birth of the high-performance M division. 50 Jahre Edition of the M3 and M4 sports cars. And if the first will be available exclusively on the US and Canadian markets, the debut of the second is expected also in Europe and Chinaconfirming BMW’s desire to celebrate this anniversary around the world.

The novelties brought as a dowry by this special edition of the BMW M4 are mainly aesthetic. As for Europe, the new M4 50 Jahre will be available in Carbon Black, Macao Blue, Brands Hatch Gray, Imola Red and San Marino Blue. In contrast to the external livery, M forged wheels with 19 “front and 20” rear M forged design will be offered in Orbit Gray Matt and Gold Bronze Matt. As for China, however, the M4 50 Jahre will also be offered in Fire Orange and Stratus Gray, for celebrate the Year of the Tiger: Chinese spec models painted in Fire Orange will be equipped with Orbit Gray Matt wheels, while units in Stratus Gray will be equipped with Gold Bronze Matt wheels.

To characterize this special edition of the M4 there will be a series of distinctive elements, such as the writing “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M”In the door sill panels, a metal plaque on the center console with the same lettering and a special decal printed on the headrests, available for both M sport seats and M carbon bucket seats offered on request. As for the engine aspect, BMW has not made any changes, which means that the specifications of the series M4 Competition will be confirmed: the engine therefore remains a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder that delivers 503 hp of maximum power. Production of the M4 50 Jahre will be limited, but BMW has not yet revealed how many units.