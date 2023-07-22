Swipe don’t steal! Or well, BMW allows it. Because the M3 Touring draws people en masse from their Audis.

Colleague Jaap could already tell you last week: the BMW M3 Touring is a mega success. Strange really, because after the two M5 Tourings that failed miserably, BMW seemed to abandon the idea of ​​an M Touring. But the M3 Touring came before the G8x generation and it’s an instant hit.

To wait

M boss Frank van Meel, who seems to be on a kind of tour to get good BMW news all over the world, explains a few more things about the success of the BMW M3 Touring to Drive. He was also asked why they had to wait so long for a new M Touring. According to Van Meel, the timing was just right. “The M3 just kept growing and growing every generation. The segment is now so large that to meet demand, you have to do something on top of it.” So that became the Touring. And the G80 M3 is already doing the brand no harm, so the G81 (Touring) did indeed come at the exact moment when the M3 is more popular than ever.

Ask

And in absolute figures, the BMW M3 Touring is really an insane success. According to Van Meel, the car is already three times above the initially expected sales figures. “We have already had to increase the volume three times.” An absolute success and as we indicated in our previous article, this means that BMW is also looking at whether, for example, the CS could appear as a Touring.

Steal buyers

But there is something going on that BMW sees entirely as a triumph. BMW sees that it is not only M3 buyers who like the addition of a Touring. BMW also knows how to get buyers away from other brands. According to Van Meel, many of these people were almost forced to go to other brands (probably mainly Mercedes and Audi) because BMW did not offer a station wagon, but now that they do, they are happy to join team BMW.

According to Van Meel, the BMW M3 Touring is therefore timed exactly right and does BMW no harm. Long live the fast station wagon!

This article BMW M3 Touring steals buyers from other brands appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #Touring #steals #buyers #brands