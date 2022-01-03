The new BMW M3 Touring will debut later this year. To anticipate its debut, the German company has released a new teaser video on its official social channels, which portrays the new sports car untangling itself on the snow: the footage conducted by the helicopter shows how the car slides around corners and releases all its power. The writing that appears on the snow at the end of the M3 Touring’s maneuvers is “2022”, an original way in which the German car manufacturer wanted celebrate the arrival of the new year.

Fans smile, because they have been waiting for the debut of this sport for some time. However, its specifications are still unknown: according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, a in-line six-cylinder 3.0-liter twin-turbo, which will be able to unleash a total power of 503 hp and deliver a maximum torque of 650 Nm, the same specifications as the current M3 and M4 Coupé Competition. In combination will be offered the BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission. We’ll see when BMW launches the next M3 Touring on the market: the main rivals of the German sports car will be represented by Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Estate.