After seeing the new BMW M3 Touring hungry for a little smoother practicality? We understand that very well. But 140,000 euros may be a bit much. Fortunately, there are plenty of options for fast station wagons that you can buy for less than 30,000 euros – about what you spend on a few nice options with the BMW M3 Touring.

Check out some other German alternatives below – or at least alternatives with German technology. We also tell you what to look out for, because maintenance prices often rise quickly in this segment. Which of the fast station wagons below will you choose?

Alpina B3/D3 Touring

What do you pay? €10-20k

The E9x series B3 (petrol) and D3 (diesel) was a fabulously subtle yet lightning-fast twin, providing a more thoughtful alternative to the high-revving V8 of the then M3. Unfortunately, they are increasingly difficult to find. More into the current stuff? Then go for the strongest Alpina ever, the Alpina B5 GT. Bring a larger bag of money with you.

What should you pay attention to?

The usual devils in the BMW N54 engine, over-tired engines that have had too many short city trips in their lives, and the beautiful, typical Alpina multi-spoke wheels are rather susceptible to dents from deep-set manhole covers or holes in the road.

Audi RS4 Avant

What do you pay? €20-30k

The beginning of this millennium was a heyday for fast Audis. The RS 6 tapped into the ‘four-wheel drive biturbo V8 V8’ recipe now used by just about all super saloons and their ilk, the R8 rewrote the entire Beginners Supercars manual and we were treated to what is arguably the best-driving four-door Audi of all time: the second-generation RS 4.

Its rare late 1990s predecessor used V6 turbo power, but the B7 RS 4 deployed a V8 without forced ventilation, sending 420 horsepower to all four wheels. Of course. No S-tronic paddles behind the wheel here, just an absolutely delightful manual gearbox. This total package of handling, speed, noise and quality culminates in one of the best station wagons of all time.

What should you pay attention to?

Thieves. RS 4s are rare, desirable, and scum will even try to take care of the beautiful alloy wheels or Recaro bucket seats. The insurance premium will therefore be quite hefty, so make sure that the dog you are transporting has impeccable guarding skills.

Seat Leon Cupra ST 300

What do you pay? €20-30k

Fast Seats never got better than this Golf R in supermarket private label packaging. The specs were therefore in no way surprising: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with turbo, 300 hp, a DSG box that goes like a machine gun and four-wheel drive. But you know, some cars are in some puzzling way more than the sum of their parts, and this Cupra was one such case.

An unusually peppery whole, fresher than the somewhat humorless Golf, and certainly with the optional tuning package from Abt capable of lightning speeds. It was also available as a three- or five-door hatch, but the sleeper character of the station wagon provides some extra appeal in our opinion.

What should you pay attention to?

Watch out for even the slightest trace of a slipping clutch on the DSG gearbox – then the previous owner used the launch control too enthusiastically. Also ask if the water pump has been replaced; some Cupras suffered from clogging by the stuff that was supposed to prevent rust.

Mercedes CLS 63 AMG Shooting Brake

What do you pay? €25-45k

This was one of the last attempts at defense against the inexorable rise of the SUV: Mercedes stuck a station wagon rear to the E-class’s more seductive (and less spacious) sister, the CLS.

While it’s effectively a true five-door (and not, strictly speaking, a shooting brake), the result was effortlessly more elegant than an A6 Avant or 5 Series Touring. Plus: because Mercedes just can’t resist AMG everything (R 63, anyone?), it was also available with two V8 engines: first the 6.2-liter non-turbo monster, later with the 5.5-liter biturbo.

What should you pay attention to?

The engines are basically indestructible as long as they haven’t been over-tuned or otherwise abused, but be wary of throbbing gearboxes or tired valve gears on high-mileage ones.