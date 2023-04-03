All the ingredients we love in one package: the driving test of the BMW M3 Touring took a while, but the patience is rewarded.

With great force majeure, the M3 Touring won our unsurpassed, and very prestigious Autoblog car of the year award. BMW Tourings are popular in the Netherlands, I have one myself. Add to that all the M goodies, that big engine and you have an instant hit. This is a car that makes the dads (and some moms) week in the knees. In the driving test of the BMW M3 Touring we find out whether it is justified.

Will M3 Touring be a success?

A number of cars always have a certain body style: Audi’s RS4 and RS6 are basically available as Avant. BMW does the exact opposite: the M3 and M5 were basically not there as a Touring. I write “in principle” because there have been a number of exceptions over the years.

Every time one of the manufacturers makes such a different variant, the reception by car journalists and on social media is very enthusiastic. Every time again. Then you would expect that customers would also react somewhat enthusiastically and pull out their checkbook. You might expect that, but a dip in the historical sales figures shows a different picture.

First the car that was basically there as a station and only after the facelift a sedan came. I’m talking about the mighty Audi RS6 C6 with the twin-turbocharged V10. An incredible machine of which Audi managed to sell about 8,000 units, about 1,500 units would be a sedan.

Then the BMW M5, of which a Touring has already been officially launched twice. In the 1990s, BMW sold 12,254 units of the E34 M5, of which only 891 were M5 Tourings. Ouch, and you may understand why BMW skipped a generation to make another M5 Touring. With the E60/E61 M5 with V10 it was that time again. In total, BMW built 20,589 copies: 19,564 sedans and 1,025 copies of the M5 Touring.

In these three examples, building the other body style was not a resounding success. In a sense, the M3 Touring must therefore prove itself against the rocks. It may also explain why the run-up to this fast station has been so long. Reportedly, BMW M already toyed with the idea of ​​​​building an E46 M3 Touring in 2000. That car never saw the light of day, until BMW suddenly showed the 16-year-old prototype in 2016. The reactions were enthusiastic and that led to BMW announcing in August 2020 that an M3 Touring was in the works.

M3 Touring: always xDrive, always 8-speed automatic

The Touring is the fourth body style that BMW offers as M3 / M4, but there is also something to choose from. Almost against the trends, BMW also offers a six-speed manual gearbox, although most buyers opt for the eight-speed steptronic automatic. The next choice to be made is rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive.

There are also two (but slightly different) engine variants: the 480 hp regular version and the 510 hp Competition. Fortunately, BMW makes it a lot easier for the M3 Touring: it is only available as a Competition with xDrive and Steptronic automatic transmission.

Performance M3 Touring

The beating heart of the M3 Touring is the S58 engine block: a six-in-line with three liters of displacement that is filled by two monoscroll turbochargers. It is a closed deck block with extremely rigid crankcase, lightweight forged crankshaft, direct fuel injection and Valvetronic variable valve timing.

The result of all this beautiful technology: a maximum torque of 650 Nm between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm. The maximum power is 510 hp at 6,250 rpm. The S58 block may run at a maximum of 7,200 revolutions per minute, the former atmospheric blocks could handle much more. Still, you can’t complain about the S58 block, it’s really strong and also very easy to tune if you really want more.

A slightly less favorable streamline (0.34 vs 0.36 cW value) and slightly more weight (+85kg compared to the M3 sedan) ensure that the M3 Touring loses one tenth on the sprint to 100. There you go in practice really nothing to notice and a 0-100 time of 3.6s is still worldly. The sprint from a standstill to 200 is just as impressive: in 12.9s it is done. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h or 280 km/h with the M Driver’s Package.

The M3 Touring can do it all

On holiday with the family: the M3 Touring swallows 500 liters of luggage. You can also expand the capacity to 1,510 liters by folding the rear seats in a 40/20/40 ratio. A tour of the container park or your local Swedish furniture giant is no problem either.

Whether that will be the argument to purchase an M3 Touring remains to be seen. Although that is what makes the M3 Touring so desirable: the cool looks, the practicality combined with amazing driving characteristics.

We are now a big fan of this platform on which BMW builds various variants of the 3-series, i4 and 4-series. Even in more modal variants, it is a fine helmsman’s device. As an M3 xDrive, additional dimensions are added. If you want to get to your destination as quickly as possible, without too many surprises: leave xDrive in 4WD and the electronics will take care of that for you.

Do you fancy a more playful handling: put the ESP in the less restrictive M Dynamic Mode and put xDrive in 4WD Sport. Immediately, the electronics more aggressively send more torque to the rear axle and the M3 feels almost rear-wheel drive. However, the front wheels still help, which is often not an unnecessary luxury with 510 hp.

If you’re in a party mood: put xDrive in 2WD. The ESP must then be completely switched off and oh yes: all 650 Nm and 510 hp are turned away via the rear wheels. That goes pretty well, but it is also possible to let the rear tires lose their grip while smoking.

No carbon roof

The BMW M3 Touring from the driving test had the Individual color Fashion grey. You may think it has a carbon roof, but that is the optical illusion that BMW probably also wants to keep. It is just steel and sprayed in black lacquer. Optionally, it can also be painted in body color.

The further external adjustments are the famous rather large kidneys, flared wheel arches, four times 10 cm thick exhausts at the back and M logos that you look at. The executive summary is that the M3 Touring looks wonderfully chunky.

Price and conclusion

After the sweet comes the sour: the starting price of 145,485 euros. It is sturdy, but not even crazy much more expensive than the Audi RS4 (which is slower), Mercedes-AMG does not (yet) deliver a C63 estate (which, incidentally, gets a four-cylinder).

The M3 Touring is almost three times as expensive as the entry-level model, but has almost four times the power. Oh no rationally we can’t defend a car like the M3 Touring, but it’s such an incredibly cool device. All in all, the rightful winner of the Autoblog car of the year election.

