BMW is said to have already given the green light for an M3 CS Touring for 2025.

BMW their previous two attempts at an M Touring, the M5 E34 and E61, were not really successful. Three times is a charm and the third, the M3 Touring, is a resounding success. Well, it is not suddenly BMW’s best-selling model, but M boss Frank van Meel has made it clear several times that the world is now warming up to a BMW M Touring.

Fear of water

The fact that BMW was careful with the M3 Touring was evident from the version on offer. The regular M3 and M4 offer a choice of normal (manual gearbox, RWD, 480 hp), Competition (automatic, RWD, 510 hp) and Competition xDrive (automatic, AWD, 510 hp). Only the latter applies to the Touring. After all, that is the variant that competes most with the Audi RS4 and Mercedes-AMG C63, whose station wagon versions are only supplied with AWD and automatic transmission. Now that the M3 Touring has proven to be a success, BMW wants more. And so BMW seems to be working on a new version of the M3 Touring.

BMW M3 CS Touring

That taste is fairly predictable. Firstly, because the BMW M3 CS was unveiled relatively recently and what can be done for the sedan can also be done for the Touring. Secondly, because the ever well-informed BMWBlog earlier this year already spoke of a ‘new variant of the M3 Touring’. The same always well informed BMWBlog now dares to call it by its name: they have reportedly confirmed that BMW will be launching an M3 CS Touring.

What can you expect? Looks like the above anyway. BMWBlog has included renders, which you can easily recreate yourself by configuring a BMW M3 CS and an M3 Touring and overlapping the images. In concrete terms, it means different carbon fiber splitters, different rims, a different grille, more pronounced air holes on the hood and, according to BMWBlog, a new unique color, just like the Kermit green (but BMW calls it P56 Signal Green) CS sedan. The S58B30 is boosted to 550 hp and 650 Nm.

Also expect bucket seats and more carbon fiber parts, which would give the BMW M3 CS Touring a similar diet to its sedan brother. You are then talking about a saving of 75 kg.

Comfortable

Considering that both the M3 Touring and the M3 CS exceed all expectations, a merger into a BMW M3 CS Touring is actually a piece of cake. This will be a limited model in advance, according to BMWBlog only 2,000 will be made. We could see the M3 CS Touring as early as 2024.

