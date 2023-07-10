Expensive but hopefully tasty enough. This should be apparent from the driving test of the BMW M3 CS edition 2023.

The recipe for the CS has been very simple for several years, we already drove the previous generation 2017 M4 CS, as well as the nice and rough, but also expensive M2 CS in 2020. More horsepower, more carbon, a rougher chassis tuning, fewer kilograms and BMW takes en passant also the appearance.

Good intentions: lose weight

You know it: drinking less from January 1, quitting smoking, snacking, new subscription to the gym (that’s what they live on: the starters in January), a completely new IK is born. It’s also funny that I think that in this case it must be “become” with a t. Is there a Dutch teacher in the room who can explain or correct this. It probably starts off wrong with the completely wrong sentence construction.

Nice isn’t it, we started with good intentions and end up somewhere in the swamp. Does that sound familiar about good intentions? We can be brief about the weight loss of the M3 CS compared to the M3 (Competition): it does count, but it doesn’t make a difference. The M3 lost 1.1% of its weight of 1,765kg, as if we lost a kilogram (or even less). You can’t make a big deal out of that, but BMW does.

On the other hand: 20 kg is off. Again, it’s not nothing. BMW managed it by using carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) for the hood, the new splitter, air intakes, spoiler on the tailgate, the diffuser and the roof. Perhaps more important than the lost grams is that it looks cool.

Even more cool stuff

The front splitter is really original, but seems to come straight from the Halfords collection. Don’t get me wrong: I like him, but only just. I would have been happy without the splitter.

The whole color scheme is a bit Sjonnie, but I like it. It is a pity that the yellow daytime running lights only have that color when the car is opened. Red backdrops in the logos and golden wheels complete the color feast. And that on a green M3. It is certainly striking.

Also a lightweight interior

There was already another lightweight version in the M-model family in the form of the M4 CSL. In it, BMW has retired the rear seat so that the M4 CSL is a strict two-seater. Fortunately, BMW does not do this kind of antics with the M3 CS, which simply has a back seat.

The BMW M3 CS does have the carbon bucket seats, the one with the storage compartment for a body part that only men have. Or am I not allowed to write that anymore because it is not woke? Those chairs look really horny, but they’re hard. Very loud, it really doesn’t make you happy on long distances.

Less bad is that the armrest in the center console has disappeared. Apparently I never use it anyway, I really didn’t miss the support. With the previous generation M4 CS, BMW also mounted (marginally) lighter and, above all, much simpler-looking door trim. As a small plaster on the wound, the paddle shifters and the mirror caps are made of CFRP.

A modest plus in power

Under the hood we find the well-known S58 engine block: a six-in-line with three liters of displacement that is filled by two monoscroll turbochargers. The turbo pressure for the M3 CS has been increased from 1.7 to 2.1 bar. It is a very strong engine with a closed deck block with extremely rigid crankcase, a lightweight forged crankshaft, direct petrol injection and Valvetronic variable valve timing.

The result of all this beautiful technology: a maximum torque of 650 Nm between 2,750 and 5,950 rpm. The maximum power is 550 hp between 6,250 and 6,250-7,200 rpm. It is a plus of 40 hp, the maximum torque is also available over a wider rev range.

That also translates into exceptional performance. From standstill to 100 takes just 3.4 seconds, which is 0.3s faster than M4 CSL. The 0 to 200 km/h takes 11.1s, which is 0.3s slower. Since the M3 CS always has the M Driver’s Pack, the top speed is limited to 302 km/h.

The fact that the M3 CS wins the sprint of the M4 CSL is because it is always xDrive. The M3 CS is also always equipped with the eight-speed M steptronic automatic transmission.

The S58 six-in-line sounds extra rough, due to the specific exhaust with valves and a titanium muffler. This results in a weight gain of 4 kilograms, but the noise gain is even more important.

Rather expensive than…

Better too expensive than not for sale is a well-known saying. Hold that thought for a second.

The standard M3 Competition is available from 138k, with four-wheel drive the M3 xDrive costs 143k. The M3 CS is a whopping 191,844 euros. Almost 50 mille more and that for 20 kg less and only 40 hp more. It does look really cool, the M3 CS. But. What. A. Money.

Buy it anyway and drive it a lot. Then we have something to choose from at the editorial office in about 10 years when the M3 CS occasions come within reach. He’s cool, after all.

