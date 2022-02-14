The sporty two-door of the Bavarian house changes its face and, inspired by the past of the brand, surprises with its incisive look. The version currently more performing is powered by a six-cylinder, angry on request, which unloads the power on the intelligent all-wheel drive. The price of the top of the range starts at 59,450 euros

Luca Frigerio

The debut of the Faar platform (and front-wheel drive) in the Bavarian 1 Series family has caused a lot of discussion among enthusiasts, who have suffered the disruption of one of the most fun and fascinating projects on the market. Speaking of compact cars, therefore, the only valid alternative in terms of sportiness offered by BMW is the 2 Series Coupé, which has always been known for excellent driving dynamics combined with refined and refined style. 2022 is a time of great news also for the two-door Monaco which evolves from top to bottom in the name of the history of the brand and remaining faithful to the purist philosophy that has always characterized it.

BMW M240I XDRIVE 2022: HOW IT’S MADE – The shapes and proportions of the body of the new Bavarian coupe show many new stylistic choices that attract the eye from meters away. The designers were inspired by the past of the brand for the front area, where the LED headlights are more compact and feature a single luminous crown in homage to the legendary Series 02 models. kidney of the new 2 Series Coupé extends horizontally and incorporates active fins that open and close according to the aerodynamic and cooling requirements of the engine. Long bonnet and rear cockpit bring it closer to the world of muscle cars, while the ribs of the hood and front bumper are decisive and contribute to enhancing the volumes of this novelty. In fact, the external measurements change with an increase in the length of 10.5 cm (for a total of 4.54 meters) and the width of 6.4 cm. The wheelbase also increases by 5.1 cm, to the advantage of habitability, while the height has been reduced by 2.8 cm so as to make it more slender and dynamic in appearance. See also Emanuel Aguilera reveals how he left America

BMW M240I XDRIVE 2022: COMFORT AND PERFORMANCE – Under the body of the new sports car made in Monaco there is a lot of the Series 4. The components of the frame derived from the older sister and specially modified for the Series 2 have allowed to increase the torsional rigidity by 12% and to reach a very close weight distribution. at 50:50. These qualities, combined with direct and communicative steering, create a strong bond between the car and the driver, who always has a lot of control. In everyday use with the Eco or Comfort map, the M240i xDrive transforms into an elegant and friendly car, refined for commuting and pleasant for quiet Sunday rides. On the other hand, when you switch to Sport, the suspension stiffens and in your hands you find a 100% sporty one, stable in the changes of direction and precise to keep the line and follow the disconnections of the road. Sharp or fast cornering makes no difference: the 2022 Series 2 Coupé responds to the driver’s requests with great ease and makes you feel that you always have a very high limit.

BMW M240I XDRIVE 2022: ONE ENGINE, TWO SOULS – The most performing version currently in the price list is powered by a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 374 hp, flanked as standard by an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Already at the first start, the dark voice of the engine makes itself slightly heard inside the passenger compartment and, if in the quieter maps the sound is practically imperceptible, passing to the more pushed ones awakens the beast. The more direct response of the throttle makes you want to step on the right pedal and make the virtual needle of the tachometer fly up. The 500 Nm of torque available already at 1,900 rpm are felt by everyone and take them out of the curves with a lot of grit, also leaving pleasant black commas on the asphalt. The delivery, however, is very fluid and, despite the rich dose of power, does not inspire fear. This is also due to the standard xDrive all-wheel drive which, with a predominantly rear distribution (in normal conditions it is 0-100 in favor of the rear wheels), manages to guarantee more control when the pace is increased and you want to allow yourself some traverse. In fact, the set-up is very communicative even when you go a little out of line. Unfortunately, the arrival of a manual gearbox is not expected, but the base-mounted sports automatic is very fluid in the engagement and always ready to satisfy the driver’s requests, so as to have a comfortable car in traffic and even more intuitive in the curves. . See also After the price hike statements.. a sit-in in front of the home of the Prime Minister of Lebanon

BMW M240I XDRIVE 2022: PREMIUM ENVIRONMENT – The new two-door from Munich is a 100% sports car, but it is also a 100% BMW. That is why the technicians have not spared in terms of cabin quality. The bucket seats with contrasting stitching and prominent M Sport details are enhanced by the leather upholstery, which also stands out on the doors and center console. Comfortable and rich in adjustments, as well as the steering wheel, which with its voluminous grip, adapts both in depth and in height: the result is that even those who are taller, therefore, easily find the ideal driving position and are immersed in a refined and technological environment, starting from the dashboard. The BMW Live Cockpit can go up to a maximum of 12.3 ”and changes design depending on the engine map inserted. Furthermore, in the center of the dashboard, well incorporated into the passenger compartment, there is a second display (which can reach 10.25 “) for managing the infotainment: it should be emphasized that, as on premium cars, next to the selector of the gearbox there is a practical wheel with analogue controls for shortcuts, so as to move through the submenus without major distractions even when you are alone in the car. See also The departure of Carlos Salcedo to Toronto is complicated

BMW M240I XDRIVE 2022: IN CONCLUSION – The new 2 Series Coupé has changed a lot, but it has remained faithful to the original design and, now more than ever, enhances both its sporty soul and its high-end character. With attention to the exterior and interior, the most performing version wins you over with the character of the engine and driving dynamics, which blend with a personal style with great attention to every single detail. The family opens with the 184 hp 220i and, in the summer of 2022, the 245 hp 230i will also arrive to stay within the limits of the super tax. The only diesel version is the 220d, equipped with 48 V mild hybrid technology and powered by a four-cylinder engine with 190 HP and 400 Nm of torque. The price list starts at 43,350 euros, while for the M240i xDrive tested it goes up to 59,450 euros.

BMW M240I XDRIVE 2022: ADVANTAGES AND DEFECTS – Like it: precise steering and stable attitude even when the pace is increased; explosive engine, but only when required; True sports car DNA with all the comforts of a premium car.

Do not like: impossibility of having the manual gearbox; important dimensions, close to those of the BMW 3 Series.

BMW M240I XDRIVE 2022: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS – Motor: six-cylinder in-line turbo petrol; 2,998 of the Italian Civil Code; maximum power 374 Hp between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm; maximum cup 500 Nm between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm.

Transmission: eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

Traction: xDrive intelligent integral.

Dimensions: length 4,548 mm; width 1,838 mm; height 1,404 mm; pitch 2,741 mm; luggage capacity 390 liters.

Performance: maximum speed 250 km / h; acceleration 0-100 km / h in 4.3 seconds.

Consumption: 8.1 – 8.8 liters / 100 km (combined cycle Wltp).

CO2 emissions: 185 – 200 g / km (combined cycle Wltp).

Weight: 1,690 kg.

Price: from 59,450 euros.