The BMW M2 but with xDrive. This variant may be on its way.

Well, the current generation BMW M2 is a bit obese, but the recipe is fine. Six-in-line, rear-wheel drive and a good wheelbase. Nothing wrong with that. However, some find four-wheel drive more comfortable. It is not for nothing that, in addition to the Carrera (S), Porsche also has success with the 4S when it comes to the 911.

The BMW M3 and M4 are also available with xDrive. In fact, the M3 Touring is only available with xDrive. In short, a BMW M2 xDrive doesn’t sound that crazy. According to BMW Blog the bobos at the German car brand have not yet given the green light for the implementation, but they are very close. And it promises to be a spectacle.

The focus would be on speed with this new variant. The six-speed manual gearbox disappears and only the automatic remains. In combination with more power (speculaas over max 520 hp) means an M2 to lick your fingers. A 0-100 time of 3 seconds and a bit. Times that are normal for a supercar.

MxDrive

With the M xDrive system, the drive to the front wheels can optionally be switched off. So you still have an M2 with rear-wheel drive. Provided BMW opts for this form of xDrive at least.

The BMW M2 with xDrive would not appear until 2026. So that will take a while. In addition, another version is first on the agenda in the form of the M2 CS. The hardcore model of the thickest 2 Series. Because after the M5 CS and the M4 and M3 CS, the second generation M2 will also have a CS version.

