Compact, rear-wheel drive, 450 hp: I was looking forward to testing the BMW M2.

Immediately the personal outpouring: you just click with some cars. They just have to come at some point. That feeling is not there with unattainable supercars, and I understandably don’t have that feeling with overly practical, not overly exciting ordinary cars either. With the M2, yes: I have tested all previous versions, and have also driven a visitor’s M2 dozens of times. Every time it ends with a small search on the used car portals. Actually, I cannot objectively perform this test of the BMW M2 generation G87, but who cares.

A celebration issue for 50 years of M gmbh

In 2022, M GmbH celebrated its 50th anniversary, which they celebrated extensively. At least that’s what you would expect, but it actually didn’t work out that way. Various models were announced, but only appeared on the market much later. BMW also left the hallowed halls locked, so no one was allowed to marvel at all generations of M3 or M5. BMW M did launch its own model, but some were less enthusiastic that it was a heavy crossover in the form of the BMW XM.

Fortunately, the BMW M2 was also introduced, which can best be seen as the spiritual successor to the first car that BMW M overhauled. The BMW 2002 turbo was a three-door sedan (or coupe) with a big engine, a slightly thicker body and it was a car that was not super practical. That sounds a bit like the M2, especially because they both rely on supercharging to make life a little more beautiful.

M2-M3-M4

In some ways it is strange that the M2 is there at all. With the M4 and M440i, BMW already serves customers who like some performance in a two-door coupe (or convertible). The M2 uses the same platform, the interiors are quite similar and since the M2 CS, M2, M3 and M4 (basically) have the same engine. BMW has sold almost 60,000 copies of the previous M2 since 2015, so there is apparently a market for a “junior M4”.

If you compare the M2 with the M4, you will notice that the M2 is 214 mm shorter and 10 mm higher. The wheelbase is 110 mm smaller and the ground clearance is 3 mm higher (it makes a difference). You would expect the M2 to be a bit lighter than the M4, but BMW creates quite a few fog banks. For the empty mass, 1,700 kg is communicated for the M2 with automatic transmission, and for the M4 Competition too… There are differences in equipment, for example the M4 has a carbon roof as standard, but that only saves 6 kg. To complete the picture: the first M2 weighed 1,470 kg. This platform is well prepared for electrification and all kinds of mandatory environmental and safety matters also add quite a bit of weight.

S58 for the BMW M2 G87

The recipe for every M model is easy: it needs at least a big engine, preferably one with a bit of motorsport technology. We succeeded for the G87 M2: under the hood we find the well-known S58 engine block: an inline six with three liters swept volume that is filled by two monoscroll turbochargers. It is a strong engine with a closed deck block with rigid crankcase, a lightweight forged crankshaft, direct petrol injection and Valvetronic variable valve timing. Since AMG has made the switch to four-cylinders, it is even cooler that this is a historically responsible six-in-line.

In the M2, the S58 block delivers 460 hp at 6,250 rpm. The maximum torque of 550 Nm is available between the speeds of 2,650 and 5,870. The engine can optionally be linked to a six-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed automatic transmission. The excellent DCT gearbox (with double clutch) unfortunately had to be retired, but BMW partly makes up for it by giving the automatic transmission a rather rough setting.

The M2 is also one of the last Mohicans that is still marketed with a manual gearbox and without electrical assistance. Subsequent M products will probably all be Plug-in hybrids, with a drivetrain similar to that of the BMW XM.

BMW M2 with automatic transmission is seriously fast

The BMW M2 in the test was one with an automatic transmission, because the majority of buyers will also choose that. It is commendable that BMW still supplies manual transmissions, but the automatics are now so much better and faster.

The sprint to 100 can be done in an M2 with manual gearbox in 4.3s. According to BMW’s factory specifications, the M2 with M steptronic automatic transmission takes 4.1 seconds and during our test we also saw a time of 4.08 seconds. If you just turn onto an unlimited autobahn from a standstill, the M2 does the sprint from 0 to 200 in 13.5 seconds.

The top speed is of course limited. The German manufacturers (except Porsche) once entered into a gentlemen’s agreement to limit the race in terms of performance. They would limit their cars to 250 km/h, allegedly to keep the German government on board to keep the autobahn without a speed limit.

The top speed of the M2 is 250 km/h, but the limiter can optionally be stretched somewhat. For this you have to order the BMW Drivers Package and then the top speed goes up to 285 km/h, which is still not very fast for a car with so much power.

Is the drift king back?

With the 1M Coupé and previous generation M2 you only had to look at the accelerator pedal to induce oversteer. The M3 and M4 are also nice and tail happy if you have the right driving mode. So you would expect the G87 M2 to also have such a character, right?

The hardware to do that is still present, the M2 has an active M limited slip differential and electronically controlled dampers. Compared to the regular BMW 2 series Coupé, the track widths have been increased and the body has been made stiffer. Compared to the slightly larger M4, the M2 received slightly stiffer springs at the front, while the rear became slightly softer.

The result is that the G87 M2 feels more balanced and seems to have more grip on the rear axle than its predecessor. Good news for the lap times, but the old, loose character at the rear has disappeared a bit. With a little provocation (almost) everything goes wrong, but it now suits the M2 better to drive nicer lines and push the rear to the grip limit. It’s better, but it’s not necessarily more fun for every driver.

The increased weight is not a major issue emotionally. There is more than enough grip and certainly enough power to handle it. Undoubtedly, tires and brakes will have a hard time on longer stints on the track, but it is only a small group that will use the M2 in this way.

Small kidney grille and gas tank

The small kidney grilles of the 2-series coupe and M2 are a blessing for many BMW enthusiasts, but not everyone is used to the mega kidney grilles of the M4, i7 and XM. I especially like that the M2 is immediately recognizable as a BMW, but still differs quite a bit from the other models. Choosing a nice color makes the BMW M2 a bit more fun, the car in the test was M Toronto Red. The light blue M Zandvoort Blau also suits the M2 nicely.

Less pleasant is the small fuel tank. Perhaps we should introduce a standard formula for the desired fuel tank size: divide the power in horsepower by 10 and add 30. The M2 would then have a nice 75 liter tank, then you’ll get somewhere. Now there is a 52 liter petrol tank on board. With a consumption of 1 in 6 to 7, the M2 is a perfect car to get used to the range of electric cars.

Price and conclusion BMW M2 test

Our Flemish readers can drive away in an M2 for 74,950 euros, while the Dutch have to pay a whopping 114,398 euros. The optional manual gearbox is 5 grand more expensive (in the Netherlands), 10% of buyers worldwide choose to shift gears themselves.

Compared to the M4, the M2 is 27k cheaper, but also has 50 hp and 100 Nm less and is 0.2s slower to 100. So in that respect the M2 is realistically priced. The difference with the also quite nice M240i is almost 40 grand (of which 20 grand extra BPM!). Ouch.

This article BMW M2 – test and video first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #test #video