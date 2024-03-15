The standard BMW M2 is surprisingly fast: faster than an M2 CS and almost as fast as an M4 GTS. And that for only 121,641.50 euros!

Strange but true: if you want the best driving experience, you shouldn't spend too much money. That is of course very relative, but it seems to apply more often. Just look at electric cars: the variants with one motor on the rear axle are often more fun to drive than the heavier AWD variants. This is of course also the case with BMW. Not only is the i4 entry-level more fun than the i4 M50, but this also applies to the M models. The nicest is actually the cheapest: the BMW M2.

But in an M2 it is absolutely not possible, of course. In fact, it's a slightly shortened M3 with different bodywork, actually. That's a good thing, because not everyone is charmed by it That Nase of the fastest Dreier. The M2 is nice and funky – especially in Toronto red or Zandvoort blue. Our frantic reporter was able to take the driving test @wouter already say that it is a great car.

How surprisingly fast is the BMW M2 on the Nurburgring?

Then of course the question remains: how fast is it? Is it a real BMW ///M? Well, that worked Christian Gebhardt let's find out for you. Gebhardt is an above-average driver and automotive journalist. He works for the German magazine Sports Car and they regularly have the Supertest there. All cars are tested there very thoroughly. For example, they measure the weight and subject the vehicle in question to a wind tunnel test (yes, really!).

The lap time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife is… 7:38! This makes it one of the fastest BMWs that they have tested at Sport Auto. You would think that BMW is doing well on the Nordschleife, but nothing could be further from the truth. In general, Audi, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche in particular score much better. In fact, the M2's 7:38 is just 1 second slower than the previous generation BMW M4 GTS. Now that car was also a bit of a disaster, but still. The standard M2 is also now a lot faster than the old M2 CS.

Can't that be done a little faster?

But didn't BMW itself go over it much faster? Beats! they themselves clocked a time of 7:33. A big difference is that at Sport Auto they also have to return the car. Because they do not run at 110% and often contain the same drivers, the lap times are more comparable than the 'do-or-die' laps that manufacturers undertake. Just take the lap time of the Taycan Turbo GT, that car had a roll cage and special racing seat.

The video also clearly shows that Gebhardt is concentrated, but does not take maximum risks everywhere. For many record attempts by manufacturers, a truck with several copies of the car in question is ready. Not in this case. Grab a coffee and a filled cookie and check out the round below:

