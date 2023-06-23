And so the most expensive, most powerful M-car (the BMW XM, for the record) gets a well-deserved beating for just being a wacky car. But you only have to look deeply into the eyes of a much-troubled BMW engineer when you ask him about the car at the very opposite end of the M spectrum to see where his enthusiasm really lies.

Above all, the new BMW M2 is significantly more than just the successor to the best-selling M car of all time (60,000 have now been sold). It is also the end of an era. So a warm welcome from our side, for the last M car that will run purely on petrol. From here it’s all hybrid or full electric.

Also the last M with a manual gearbox

In addition, it is also the last M car that will have a manual gearbox. And they had to fight quite a bit for that, say the technicians. Of the previous generation, only 10 percent left the factory with a manual transmission – all other customers chose the – fair is fair, also fantastic shifting – flappy paddle DCT box.

That’s why the new M2 has an automatic as standard, and if you want DIY gears that’s an option that will cost you £534. Grouchy butts will notice that the manual gearbox is also slower and less economical, but how bad is that?

Chances are that this M2 will also be the last rear-wheel drive M car. Now we don’t know anyone who complains about the fact that the M3 and M5 are all-wheel drive these days, not with the insanely smooth delivery of all power and the hilarious and silly option to let the drive from the front axle grab a cup of coffee somewhere.

And the fully electric version that M is now testing seems to be a four-engine monster torque vectoring and drift modes to all-new, previously unexplored heights. Either way, there’s something inherently magical about a BMW coupe with a straight-six in the nose and a shifter in the middle, throwing all its power to the rear. And now it’s dead.

The BMW M2 is different from the old 1M Coupé

If you’re thinking, “Ah, this little pit bull is going to have one more good time before the vet hits,” hold that thought real tight. And throw it away. Because this is not the successor to the throw-and-throw 1M or the closely related old M4 with all that hair on its chest.

The smallest, lightest, cheapest and least powerful M car has become larger, heavier and considerably more powerful. And good luck if you want to stay under 120k when configuring (unless you live in Belgium, of course; there the party starts at 74,950 euros, so…).

BMW says the personality change is the result of customer feedback that, we translate it smoothly, was upside down in ditches and ditches. But that’s nonsense, because if the previous M2 really had been a moving coffin, it wouldn’t have sold as a… we wanted to say ‘hot sandwich’, but ‘oat cappu’ is a bit more in the 2023 zeitgeist.

Why has the new BMW M2 changed so much?

No, the real blame for the M2’s growth spurt lies with the 1 Series. Because it is now based on the front-wheel drive Mini, the 2 Series Coupé became a loner. But BMW had an ingenious solution for that: the new one was based on a slightly shortened chassis of the 4 series. Awesome! Room for sturdy engines, adaptive suspension (something you could only dream of with the rock-hard old M2) and a nicer interior – and that was just the beginning of the possibilities.

“What he lacks is the own personality that the old M2 poured on you in spades at a time”

So you should actually see this new M2 as a kind of M4 with a short wheelbase. You get the same engine, which has to lose about 60 hp compared to the M4 Competition. You get the same eight-speed automatic transmission and therefore also the option to order a manual gearbox, just like with the M4.

The interior resembles that of the BMW M3

You also get the same interior, in its latest form decked out with the same profusion of screens that we also found nothing in the M3 Touring. But we can’t deny that it all looks a lot richer – your friends are sure to be impressed.

New interior, but the meters are poorly readable and the climate control is a puzzle |© BMW

Of course you also get the extensive setting options that the modern M boasts, plus ten stages of traction control to explore. Set the stuff to Comfort and the M2 is an undeniably more comfortable, quieter and city-friendly device than its predecessor. That can be nice.

The BMW M2 lacks a personality of its own

What it lacks a bit is a personality of its own, with that uncomplicated uncompromisingness that the old M2 poured out over you in buckets. Add in the extra size, longer wheelbase and a hundred pounds extra weight, and it’s like bowling with those gutter guardrails: still fun, but with zero risk.

It steers into corners with a total disregard for understeer, the bodywork remains under control in a profoundly professional manner, and choosing the manual gives you a whiff of delightful nostalgia. All in all, this is a better car. Quieter, more spacious, richer equipped and much less tiring. BMW will make a lot of friends with that, only: the diehards in the moshpit don’t want an ‘M4 Light’ at all. They want an M2 as it was.

Final verdict of the BMW M2

Maybe it’s more fun on more challenging roads. BMW chose to introduce the M2 to Arizona at the same time as the XM, where the antisocial SUV would be seen as completely socially acceptable and curves are rarer than citizens who believe the earth is round.

But if we owned the current M2, we’d be laughing our asses off, knowing that our car is better looking than the new one, has a less hip but much more intuitive dashboard, sounds better and goes everywhere with more urgency, more purpose , makes it feel more like a barely contained ball of rage trying to wrest itself from a home-garden-and-kitchen undercarriage. Perhaps that was the point where this era ends.

Specifications of the BMW M2 (2023)

Engine

2,993 cc

six-in-line, turbo

460 hp @ 6,250 rpm

550 Nm @ 2,650 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

6v manual gearbox

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds

top 250 km/h

Consumption (average)

9.6 l/100 km

218 g/km CO2 G label

Dimensions

4,580×1,887x

1,403 mm (lxwxh)

2,747mm (wheelbase)

1,700 kilograms

52 l (petrol)

390 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 115,430 (NL)

€76,610 (B)