The penultimate round of the season of the first edition of the BMW M2 CS Racing Cup Italy ends with Gustavo Sandrucci (Progetto E20 by L’Automobile) and Lorenzo Marcucci (Guidare Pilotare by Autovanti) sharing the victories at the “Piero Taruffi” racetrack of Vallelunga.

In race 1, Alessandro Brigatti (A-Sport & Progetto E20 by Cascioli Group) and Luigi Ferrara (V-Action by Nanni Nember) go up on the podium, while in race 2, with Brigatti still on the second step of the podium behind Marcucci, Jody Vullo (Pinetti Motorsport by Tullo Pezzo) gets on the podium in his first race in the Bavarian propeller series.

In race 1 Alessandro Brigatti and Gustavo Sandrucci start from the front row with the leader of the classification who immediately takes the lead and stretches over Brigatti. The driver of A-Sport & Progetto E20 by Cascioli Group, however, manages to return insidiously to Sandrucci who, however, never loses the lead and closes in front of everyone under the checkered flag.

Behind them the fight for the podium is ignited with Filippo Maria Zanin (Pro. Motorsport by BMW Milano) and Jody Vullo who come into contact. Zanin loses ground while Vullo is penalized with 5 seconds to add to the final race time.

On the third step of the podium Gigi Ferrara climbs with Marco Zanasi (Pinetti Motorsport by Autoclub Turbosport) who, despite a limit control at the exit of the Roma corner, manages to maintain the fourth position. Zanin is fifth after the contact with Vullo, while in sixth place Ivan Tramontozzi, multiple champion in the MINI Challenge, on the track in Vallelunga with the M2 of BMW Italia.

In race 2 there is an immediate shoulder to shoulder fight between Brigatti and Sandrucci who start in first and third position with Lorenzo Marcucci standing between the two. The fight for the top is fierce and the skirmishes between Sandrucci and Ferrara benefit Marcucci who both passes after Ferrara’s attempt at the bend.

Brigatti’s leadership seems solid, but Marcucci, during the penultimate lap passes to the Tornantino and goes to take his third win of the season in front of Brigatti and the new entry Jody Vullo.

At the foot of the podium, Gustavo Sandrucci finished ahead of Gigi Ferrara with Marco Zanasi sixth ahead of Filippo Maria Zanin and Marco Pellegrini (Pinetti Motorsport by Autotorino), seventh in race 1.

The grand finale of the season will be staged next 8-10 October on the Mugello circuit.

