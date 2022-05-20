.flaticon.flaticon-piston: before, .flaticon-timing-belt: before, .flaticon-tachometer: before, .flaticon-autolift: before {font-size: 44px; color: # 333; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100px; } .icons-main-number {font-size: 24px; }

There BMW M2 Competition is a so-called limited edition already in itself equipped with those unique details that make it immediately recognizable only by the finest connoisseurs. But, you know, personalization, even if softit’s like a disease, and the spasmodic search for that “something more” that differentiates one’s car even from that of a very small group of enthusiasts knows no bounds.

BMW M2 Competition rear view

We tell you about the features and how an exclusive sports car that is the basis of the racing car protagonist of the single-brand championship M2 Racing CS Racing.

BMW M2 Competition exterior features

Get used to seeing series M. of the Bavarian House of colors mainly white or gray or black, the metallic blue color Long Beach Blue it surprises above all for its elegance, without however detracting from the sporty aspect of the car. If anyone was uncertain about the model, the friezes with M2 logo on the fenders would immediately remove any doubt even to the less savvy.

BMW M2 Competition front bumper with aggressive shapes

The more competent, on the other hand, would immediately notice the carbon rear whisker that identifies the Competition from the other M2 models. For the more difficult to persuade, however, just open the doors and check the M2 Competition written on the aluminum sill, so everyone is convinced.

BMW M2 Competition interior test

The interiors are strictly standardand perhaps they deserve a bit of customization since they are in common BMW-style for all sports cars of the Bavarian house.

The interior of the BMW M2 Competition

The seats too M Sport, sporty and well-restrained, they do not have thatanima competition that we would expect from a car of this name.

BMW M2 Competition Tuning Front Cabin Seat

BMW M2 Competition features trim

The car’s set-up is not modified compared to the original one, with shock absorbers M Sport electronically adjustable via the setup selection button: Comfort, Sport and Sport +. In the latter mode, the steering response also varies, the tone of the engine by raising the minimum of 1,000 revolutionsthe interference of ESP and the adjustment of the electronically controlled mechanical limited slip differential.

BMW M2 Competition side view with 19-inch wheels and brake system

The braking system also remains original BMW M in Compound with self-ventilating and perforated steel discs, with the modification of only the tubes in Aviokit material and the adoption of Pagid pads.

BMW M2 Competition alloy wheels

The rims are the optional 788 M forged 19 “Jet Black with tires Pirelli Sport Competition 245 / 35R19 front and 265 / 35R19 rear.

BMW M2 Competition engine features

The engine is the 6 cylinders in line with petrol M Twin Power Turbo of 2,979 of the Italian Civil Code which it originally distributes 411 hp at 5,230 rpm with a torque value of 550 Nm.

The beautiful engine compartment of the BMW M2 Competition

Optimization work has been done on this BMW M2 on the electronic part and on the intake and exhaust, obtaining considerable results in terms of increased power.

BMW M2 Competition automatic gear lever

BMW M2 gearbox

The gearbox of the M2, supplied on the basic version in 6-speed manual, on our BMW is the automatic M a 7-speed DKG Drivelogic double clutch. The transmission has also been modified at the electronic level, reprogramming the control unit which now has a more immediate response, shortening the already excellent shift times and optimizing the self-locking braking according to the increase in power.

BMW M2 Competition Tuning gearbox graph

At the end of the treatment, the maximum speed also increases significantly, passing from 270 km / h (standard self-limited to 250) to 330 km / h.

Track test BMW M2 Competition turbo with 577 HP, test how the driving impressions are going

The push-button start on the dashboard immediately removes that impression of a sports-but-normal car that at first conveyed the setting of the passenger compartment. The noise is muffled when the engine idles in Comfort mode. We engage the gear using the right paddle behind the steering wheel and we are about to enter the short and tortuous circuit of Castelletto di Branduzzo.

Many curves and counter-curves, hairpin bends and a short straight are not the best to squeeze a sports car to the bottom. 580 horsesbut they will certainly be an excellent test bed to understand its basic characteristics: acceleration, braking, lateral grip, responsiveness.

We proceed step by step, a few laps in Comfort, then just a hint in Sport to go straight in Sport +. Passing from one mode to another, the difference can be seen, especially as regards the electronic servos, but also in the dispensing phase the variations are felt.

BMW M2 Competition a nice power traverse, easy drifting with the M2

In Sport + the thrust of the supercharged 6-cylinder is impressive from the first laps to beyond 7,500 rpm with an incredible progression, without however giving the impression of throwing that kick in the back typical of brutal engines, a sign that the electronics manage to interact with the increase in power without mortifying the sporting spirit of the car. The less invasiveness of the electronic controls in Sport + allows you to “feel” the car better and understand its reactions which, however fast, are never sudden.

BMW M2 Competition very nice rear view where the body lines and the 4-way exhaust stand out

sure if you overdo it a little with the gas with wheels not perfectly aligned, the loss of the rear axle is sudden, but you quickly get used to it by wisely dosing with the accelerator to have fun in controlled crossings that know so much about drifting high-class. The help ofself-locking and the right suspension setting in conjunction with the carbon stabilizer barwhich ensure just enough stiffness so as not to penalize comfort too much, are a valid help to understand the point of loss of grip and intervene immediately by modulating with the gas supply.

The brakes are also convincing steelalthough we would have thought of an optional solution in carbon ceramic for a car of this performance, which shows no hint of a loss of power despite the constant stresses they are subjected to on the tortuous track.

Lastly, the gearbox, of which we did not experience the thrill of taking advantage of all seven gears, but which seemed to us very fast in grafting of ratios and ready to climb, with truly infinitesimal reaction times.

BMW M2 Competition, test conclusions: what do we think?

There BMW M2 Competition it is a car that undoubtedly gives special sensations, with one incredible thrust which obliges the pilot to correct the oversteer of power as soon as it sinks decisively on the accelerator, but which transmits that necessary sense of security thanks to the non-brutal reactions.

Alberto Bergamaschi the Newsauto tester on the BMW M2 Competition, thumbs up

A road drift-car with an affordable preparation cost – referred to the model -, just under 15% of the price of the car.

👉 BMW M2 Competition features specs

👉 The road sports preparation for the BMW M2 Competition

Photo BMW M2 Competition

– Feeling of power

– Readiness to engage the gears

– Elegance of the whole – Little customized cockpit

– Too elegant to be “bad”

