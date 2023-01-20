At the close of its anniversary year, BMW M once again achieved record results. Global sales of performance cars climbed to 177,257 vehicles during the 2022 financial year. This represents an increase of 8.4% compared to the previous year, despite the persistence of difficult conditions in the area of ​​logistics and supply chains. The single most important market in 2022 was once again the US, while the second largest sales region was once again the German domestic market, followed by the UK.

“The enthusiasm of the M community for exciting and powerful performance on the road and on the track has accompanied us throughout the anniversary year – said Franciscus van Meel, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW M – All of this also results in a new sales record for BMW M automobiles, which gives us a positive outlook for 2023.” At the same time, 2022 marks BMW M’s successful entry into the era of electric mobility. “The best-selling BMW M automobile in 2022 is the All-electric BMW i4 M50 – added Timo Resch, Head of Customers, Brands and Sales at BMW M – For us, this is a clear signal that the unique M feeling has arrived in the world of electrified vehicles.”. Throughout 2023, BMW M will continue its product offensive with the first electrified performance automobile, the BMW XM, and the BMW i7 M70, a BMW M automobile based on the all-electric BMW i7.

The current increase in sales is also due to the successes achieved in the wide range of segments of vehicles. The high-performance sports cars of the BMW M3 and BMW M4 series, which, including the new BMW M3 Touring, are available in four body variants, in two performance variants, with the choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission, as well as with rear-wheel drive or the M xDrive all-wheel drive system continued to enjoy particularly high popularity in 2022. BMW M thus covers a wide range of customer needs in this key segment . The forthcoming refresh of the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M models in spring 2023 will provide a big push to the continuation of this success story.