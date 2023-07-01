At least, the BMW M Hybrid V8 will be the twentieth official BMW Art Car, for that it must first take off its clothes.

BMW has only a few traditions. The double grille, the Hofmeister kink, the angel eye-esque headlights, only offering cars with RWD and understandable nameplates with logical engine designations. In 2023 there is not much left of that, but another tradition is being maintained.

Art Car

The well-known BMW Art Car will return in 2024. It has been six years since BMW last invited someone to portray his/her art on a car. This tradition, which has been maintained since 1975, has already resulted in 19 official Art Cars. A new one will be added in 2024, one based on the current thickest BMW racer, the M Hybrid V8.

BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car

And this is me then! The M Hybrid V8 has been stripped of its M colors and… that’s about it. But before you think ‘yes, that’s how I can design an Art Car’, wait a minute. No, it’s not some ridiculous art statement made up by someone of the ‘banana-with-tape-on-the-wall’ level. The M Hybrid V8 in this state is part of the process. The artist is the bodypainter, the M Hybrid V8 as you see it here is the naked model that is bodypainted. In car form, that’s not as NSFW as it is in human form, thankfully.

Poodle naked

So the art is yet to come. For this, BMW has stripped this M Hybrid V8 of all its colors and only the stark naked carbon fiber body is allowed to shine in the daylight. Temporary, because this is where the moving artwork of artist Julie Mehretu comes up. This American artist was chosen by a panel of museum and art experts to design the twentieth Art Car. At the Guggenheim Museum, Mehretu’s canvas debuts as a naked body.

We will see what Mehretu’s efforts will look like next year. Literally, because the BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car is not intended as a traveling exhibit. BMW will really use it for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024. A nice hats off to the original BMW 3.0 CSL Art Car by Alexander Calder, which was born from driver Hervé Poulain’s desire to liven up the circuit with art instead of a patchwork of sponsors.

Read more? These are all 19 BMW Art Cars in a row!

This article BMW M Hybrid V8 is the twentieth BMW Art Car appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #Hybrid #twentieth #BMW #Art #Car