BMW Motorrad has defined it “a long-distance sports bike with the highest performance in its segment”. Let’s talk about the new one M 1000 XRa prototype that the German company’s two-wheeler division presented in recent days with a very specific objective: to find the mobility solution capable of satisfying the highest demands for driving on extra-urban roads, for long-range journeys and on the racing tracks.

The engine

As the drive basis, BMW Motorrad relied on the 4-cylinder engine of the S 1000 RR super sports car with BMW ShiftCam technology for variable valve timing and valve lift: the specifications speak for a power of over 147 kW, the equivalent of 200 HP, and a DIN empty weight of only 223 kg when fully loaded, for a maximum speed of approximately 280 km/h. The whole is combined with a chassis technology designed for high performance use on the road, as well as aerodynamics and also control electronics. Not only that: the weight can in fact be further reduced and the driving dynamics further increased thanks to the M Competition package, available as an optional ex works.

Brakes and aerodynamics

Speaking of aerodynamics, the new M XR has been equipped with winglets with a rather clear objective: to guarantee superior driving stability even at high speeds, despite the greater power of the engine, obtaining the best possible contact between the wheels and the road surface especially during acceleration and at high speeds. To this must be added a riding position specifically oriented towards the front wheel, which guarantees better control of the bike even in supersport mode. The equipment overview is completed by i M brakes with radial front brake master cylinder, for optimal braking performance in track mode and in sportier driving.

Motorcycle of the future

“With the M 1000 XR prototype we provide a first preview of the third M model from BMW Motorrad in our anniversary year – said Dominik Blass, Product Manager of BMW Motorrad – We developed the M 1000 XR, M XR for short, on the basis of the current S 1000 XR, S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR, as a sports bike for long distances with high long-range capabilities and super sporty driving dynamics for both street and track.”