BMW M celebrated the 50th anniversary of its birth also through its division dedicated to two wheels. The latest creation that bears the signature of BMW Motorrad is in fact the M 1000 RR 50 Years Min Sao Paulo Yellow color and with the historic emblem 50 Years BMW M. A real special edition with which the German company intends to express the philosophy M together with the racing spirit of nearly 100 years of experience in motorcycle building by BMW Motorrad and 50 years for BMW M vehicles.

From a technical and aesthetic point of view, the new 1000 RR 50 Years M is equipped as standard with the M Competition package: in addition to the wide range of M milled parts and the exclusive M Carbon package, therefore, a lighter silver anodized aluminum swingarm, the unlock code for the GPS M rev counter, the M Endurance chain, are part of the standard equipment. the passenger package and the passenger seat cover. A choice that gives continuity to what BMW has done in recent years: already at the end of 2018 The Motorrad division had also successfully introduced the BMW M automobile range strategy for motorcycles, and has since offered M Special Equipment and M Performance Parts. The BMW M 1000 RR, so to speak, had its world premiere in September 2020 as the first BMW Motorrad M model based on the S 1000 RR.

“Today, as in the past, BMW Motorrad follows the philosophy of most powerful letter in the world: M stands for both racing success and the fascination of high-performance BMW models and is aimed at customers with particularly high demands on exclusivity – says BMW Motorrad – Last but not least, the BMW M RR is also the base bike of the BMW Motorrad World SBK Team since 2021, as well as of many other race teams around the world ”. The new M 1000 RR 50 Years M can only be ordered between 21 May and 30 November 2022.