BMW M Motorsport took to the track in Varano de ‘Melegari for the very first tests with the new LMDh, which in addition to its debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2023 will also be in action in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship from 2024.

The first news collected by Motorsport.com was that in these days the M Hybrid V8 has covered the first km collecting data and information, as BMW later confirmed, specifying that Connor De Phillippi and Sheldon Van Der Linde alternated at the wheel.

Fans and onlookers are obviously kept away from the Riccardo Paletti racetrack: as in the private tests of Ferrari – which in Monza a few months ago clearly made school when it locked the park while the F1-75 was turning – even the Emilian track is inaccessible with a very strict and rigorous order service.

BMW M Hybrid V8 Photo by: BMW

The Bavarian LMDh, equipped with a V8 Biturbo hybrid engine called P66 / 3, has chosen the ‘home’ circuit for its debut, since the vehicle is built on a Dallara chassis, the glorious company which is just a few kilometers from the test site.

The tests began with a short Shakedown on Monday 25 July and will continue over the next few days until Friday, then the leaders of the German company will go to Spa-Francorchamps, where the 24h of the GT World Challenge / Intercontinental GT Challenge will be held over the weekend .

In the meantime, here is another car of the new endurance generation that is beginning to take its first steps on the long road to next year’s races and championships, which have long been expected to be among the most interesting and hard-fought. The tests will continue in August, under the eyes of the technicians of the RLL Team who will take care of them in IMSA.

BMW M Hybrid V8 Photo by: BMW

“The decision to run the BMW M Hybrid V8 in the IMSA series from 2023 and in the WEC from 2024 is a milestone for the project – said Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH – I tasted and admired the extraordinary charm of the 24 Hours of Le Mans during my first term as CEO of BMW M, so I’m really excited to be back in contention for overall victory in this classic and the FIA ​​WEC for the first time in decades. “

“The BMW M Hybrid V8 represents a turning point towards electrification for BMW M. The IMSA series in North America and the WEC, which takes place around the world, are the perfect platforms, on which to use our prototype to show how exciting the electrified BMW M cars will be in the future. “

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport, added: “Due to the very tight deadline for the LMDh project, the plan has always been to focus on just one championship in the first 2023 season and IMSA is perfectly suited for this purpose. “.

“However, our medium-term goal was obviously to race on two fronts and also to use the important platform provided by the WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We are now working hard to achieve this, at the same time as our program. in North America “.

“On Monday we took another important step. The car has successfully completed the roll-out at Dallara in Varano de ‘Melegari. We are now starting an intense test work before the race debut in January 2023 at Daytona.”

BMW M Hybrid V8 Photo by: BMW

The drivers were also satisfied, starting with De Phillippi: “It was an honor and a pleasure to complete the first laps of the BMW M Hybrid V8. This was a historic day for BMW M Motorsport as part of the LMDh project.”

“Step by step we examined all the functions of the car and at the end of the day we managed to do a few laps with almost all the power, which is a good result for a roll-out.”

“A huge thank you to everyone who worked hard for this project in BMW M Motorsport, BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Team RMG and Dallara!”.