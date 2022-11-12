BMW has come up with something again and it is actually quite a cool concept: a kind of Mario Kart with real cars.

Nowadays you have the most realistic looking racing games that you as a car fanatic can get started with. However, if you’re just looking for simple entertainment for young, old, car enthusiast and not a car fanatic, one of the best games remains Mario Kart. With funny characters in completely over the top designed race tracks, with the funny dynamics that you can make each other’s life miserable by throwing bananas and firing turtle shells. A kart race can also be exciting, but the bizarre video game world of Mario Kart is difficult to translate into reality.

BMW shows you “Mario Karten” in real life

BMW is going to make some sort of attempt. Mind you, we’ll make up Mario Kart for a while. We then consider those kinds of possibilities. In any case, the idea is that the game world is combined with the real world. Normally this happens with a simulator, but BMW brings the simulator to the car.

BMW M Mixed Reality

BMW works with Virtual Reality for their gimmick, but calls it ‘Mixed Reality’. The idea is that it’s like being in a simulator, but driving in real life. Requirements: a BMW M2, VR glasses and a set of clever minds that can program things. The video above shows how it should work.

So you’re actually driving in a kind of virtual racing game world, where it should feel almost science fiction-like. But then with the aspect to it that you are actually driving a BMW and the sci-fi track is a replica of the real track you can drive on. So you feel exactly how the car steers. A bit the reverse of a simulator: where you have to feel everything as realistic as possible in a simulator with technology, BMW ensures that reality feels simulated with Mixed Reality. Transforming this into special racing games as a special experience should then be doable. Then we would like to see Mario Kart simulated.

funny idea

It is little more than a playful idea and we doubt whether BMW Mixed Reality can become an asset to traffic. But as a circuit experience we think it’s a great idea. Maybe the game world can learn something from it.

