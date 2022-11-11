BMW announced the arrival of the BMW i4 in Brazil. This will be the fifth 100% electric model from the German automaker in the country. Its differential is that it has a range of up to 590 km and goes from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

“For BMW, the future is electric, circular and digital. The launch of the BMW i4 reinforces our strategy that by 2030, the premium car market will be at least 50% electric. The model will fit perfectly in the life of our customer who wants an electric, sporty and dynamic sedan coupe”, says Aksel Krieger, CEO and President of BMW Group Brazil, in a note.

+Get to know Arrow ONE, the first 100% electric van produced in Brazil

Visually, the model mixes the 3 Series cars with the 4 Series and the M3 sports car. The sedan has sharp headlights and the vertical double kidney grille gives the model a sporty look. At the rear, sporty details and an air diffuser in the center make the vehicle elegant, but without losing sportiness.

Vehicle comes in two versions

One of the great attractions of the model is the range of up to 590 km in the eDrive40 version. In addition to it, the model comes in the M50 version, more focused on performance.

The most economical version has 340hp of power (250kW) and 430Nm of instant torque. With this set, it accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 5.7 seconds and has a battery of 80.7kWh.

In the M50 There are 544hp (400kW) of power and 795Nm of immediate torque. With this set, the version accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, the same time as the BMW M3. The battery has the same 80.7kWh capacity as the eDrive40 version, but due to its sportier performance and two electric motors, it yields up to 510 kilometers of autonomy.

connectivity

The i4 has also invested in connectivity for the driver. It has BMW ConnectedDrive, which provides services such as: Intelligent Emergency Call, maintenance alert, navigation with real-time traffic information, news portals, weather and apps, as well as remote services that can be activated from the app. My BMW, such as locking and unlocking the doors, honking, locating the vehicle and sending destinations straight to the navigation system.

It is still possible to use smartphone apps with preparation for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Inside, it is equipped with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, with two curved screens: one 12.3” for the instrument panel and another 14.9” for the multimedia.

Price

For now, only the eDrive40 version has reached dealerships in the country. The automaker has stated that the M50 model will be available soon. Prices are: