The automobile manufacturer bmw has positioned itself as a luxury brand, for many the great dream of having a vehicle, that is why today in Debate we bring you the iX3 model that is 100% electrichas 286 horsepower and goes from 0 to 100 kilometers in 6.8 seconds.

A electric and sports vehiclewith braking energy recovery, aerodynamic design and a high-voltage battery, the BMW iX3 It offers a range of 461 kilometers. And like most modern vehicles it comes with a panoramic glass roof.

Without a doubt this electric truck produced in China and exported to the rest of the world, it screams luxury wherever you see it, from its sporty and highly comfortable seats to its M leather steering wheel with multifunction, 19 or 20-inch aerodynamic wheels depending on the version you choose and the famous BMW i-looking grille. totally closed.

The new one BMW iX3 It comes in two models, Inspiring and Impressivewith at least 6 exterior colors and 5 different finishes and 2 types of trim that give a more personal touch to your new electric truck.

BMW iX3: Price of the 2 versions of the luxury electric van. Photo: SPECIAL

As reported on its official website, the BMW iX3 has immediate availability, however, there is also a specification that is as follows: “Given the complicated situation in the industry's global supply chain, delivery times on configured cars can be seen affected, as well as certain functionalities in certain models. We recommend checking the immediately available models in our dealer network.”

Prices

– iX3 M Sport Inspiring (Elect. Automatic) From $1,550,000

– iX3 M Sport Impressive (Elect. Automatic) 2024 From $1,650,000

Loading time

This is a electric vehicle that completes its charging time in 7.5 hours, this from 0 to 100% at 11 kW using the BMW i Wallbox. It is also possible to charge it at the different public charging points there are.

One of the surprising facts is that with the BMW Digital Key you can lock and unlock your new electric van 2024you can even start it, it is also possible to authorize the use of your luxury vehicle to a maximum of 5 people.

And if parking quickly and efficiently is not your thing, you have a reversing camera and the highest technology that allows you to park and better visibility at all points, so that you can take maximum care of your BMW.

So, what do you think of this 2024 BMW model? Surely you loved it as much as we did, although the prices exceed those of many other luxury cars offered in the automotive industry, it is always possible to make a financing plan that adapts to your possibilities.