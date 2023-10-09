BMW will also be there at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. The Japanese Motor Show will be the showcase for the latest technological and product innovations of the German brand which will debut in the land of the rising sun the new XE, the compact Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) which for the first time will also be available in a fully electric version like BMW iX2.

BMW news at the Tokyo Motor Show

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse will also make its regional debut at the Japan Mobility Show following its global premiere at the IAA Mobility in Munich. This Vision Vehicle offers a glimpse into the driving and user experience of the future, destined to become reality from 2025 with the arrival of the Neue Klasse models. Also at the former Tokyo Motor Show, the Munich brand will showcase the updated iDrive control/operating system with QuickSelect but also the new BMW ConnectedDrive updates which now offer customers new on-board entertainment options such as games and video and audio streaming. Still on the technological theme, the Panoramica Vision also makes its debut on the Vision Neue Klasse. From 2025, in the Neue Klasse series models customers will be able to experience the projection of information across the entire width of the windscreen.

The electric range

In addition to the BMW iX2, the other electric models in the range will also be on display at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, from the iX1 to the i4 and i5, the iX and the i7. In Tokyo, the brand will also display the BMW i7 M70 xDrive and the XM Label Red with M HYBRID drive system as well as the X7, which uses 48V mild hybrid technology.

BMW and hydrogen

BMW is also rigorously pursuing the development of hydrogen fuel cell propulsion technology and will once again show the iX5 Hydrogen at the Japanese Motor Show: developed on the basis of the performance, with a powertrain capable of delivering 295 kW/401 HP. Two tanks made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) together contain six kilograms of hydrogen gas and can be filled in three to four minutes. The iX5 Hydrogen achieves a range of 504 kilometers in the WLTP cycle.