We subject the entry-level version of the new BMW iX2 to a range test.

We would all like to drive 130 km/h, but with an electric car you pay a price. If you drive 130 your range decreases a lot faster than if you drive a neat 100. Or is that not so bad in practice…? We are going to test that with the BMW iX2.

The BMW iX eDrive20

Let’s first introduce this car properly. We already drove the iX2 eDrive30, but this is the eDrive20. The entry-level model. In terms of battery, it doesn’t matter, in both cases you have the same 66.5 kWh battery (64.8 kWh net).

The difference is in the electric motors: the eDrive20 has only one, instead of two. And – trigger warning – it is placed on the front axle. As a result, you do not have 313 hp and 494 Nm, but 204 hp and 250 Nm of torque. And honestly, that is simply sufficient. So you can also keep that 10 grand extra that an eDrive30 costs in your pocket.

By the way, our test car is still just as expensive as a basic eDrive30, but that’s how it goes with options. With M Sport Package, Premium Pack and Comfort Pack, the price tag comes to €58,082.

100 km/h vs. 130 km/h

Okay, so we’re doing a range test with this BMW iX2. We’ve done something like this before with the Volkswagen ID. Buzz endurance tester and the Skoda Enyaq (with roof box). We’re going to do the following: we’re going to start with a fully charged battery (100%) and then drive a distance of 70 kilometers. We’re going to do this first at 100 km/h on cruise control (as much as possible) and then repeat that at 130 km/h, again on cruise control. Of course, we’re going to do the latter in the evening, because then it’s is legal nice and quiet on the road. We wouldn’t dare drive 130 km/h during the day of course. For the sake of completeness, we also mention the weather conditions. Both rides were carried out on a dry day, with temperatures around 18 degrees. So it wasn’t the weather.

Results

Before we go to the results, it is good to first take a look at the WLTP figures. Since our test car is pretty well equipped, we assume the least favorable values ​​(with the WLTP, a bare version and a fully loaded version are always tested).

WLTP range: 439 km

WLTP consumption: 16.3 kWh

Then we can move on to the test results. After driving the route at 100 km/h, 81% remained, while at 130 km/h it was 74%. That is quite a significant difference, although the difference is slightly smaller than in our test with the Enyaq. If you look at the remaining range, it is a difference of more than 60 km. By driving 130 km/h instead of 100 km/h, you have approximately 20% less range.

The consumption at 100 km/h is quite close to the WLTP consumption: it differs by only 0.4 kWh. Nevertheless, you will of course not achieve the WLTP range with only highway kilometers. Based on the 307 km remaining range at 100 km/h, you would have a total range of 377 km. That is not very impressive for a car of almost 60 thousand, but you will have to make do with that.

Below are the figures clearly presented in a table:

100 km/h 130 km/h Remaining battery 81% 74% Remaining range 307 km 244 km Total range (distance driven + remaining range) 377 km 314 km Average consumption per 100 km 16.7 kWh 22.3 kWh

