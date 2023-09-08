BMW expands its electric range with the introduction of the new iX1 eDrive20zero-emission premium compact powered by an electric motor with a total power of 150 kW/204 hp with temporary boost and range included between 430 and 475 kilometres in the WLTP cycle. the car will be available from the start of production set for next November, and will be built in the BMW Group plant in Regensburg together with the iX1 xDrive30.

The powertrain

As mentioned, performance guaranteed by technology Fifth generation BMW eDrive are very respectable: the electric motor mounted on the front axle of the new basic model generates an instantly available maximum torque of 247 Nm, in addition to the already mentioned peak power equal to 150kW/204hp. Thanks to these specifications, the German brand’s new electric premium compact accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, and reaches a top speed electronically limited to 170 km/h.

Battery and charging

A high-voltage battery takes care of powering the powertrain from 64.7 kWh, which was housed in the floor of the vehicle for reasons of space, and which boasts a high energy density. Speaking of the range, it can be recharged in alternating current up to 11 kW as standard: in this case the energy can be restored to 100% in 6.5 hours. Three-phase alternating current recharging with a power of up to 22 kW is available as an option: the recharging time is thus reduced to 3.45 hours. Finally, this same battery can be charged in direct current with a power of up to 130 kW, thus passing from 10 to 80% of autonomy in just 29 minutes at a fast charging station.

Equipment and technology

The full range of equipment standard of the new BMW iX1 eDrive20 includes the BMW Maps navigation system, dual-zone automatic climate control, various modern driver assistance systems, the parking assistant with reversing camera and a number of innovative digital services, including the new BMW iDrive with “QuickSelect” and the new BMW Operating System 9 which are standard. Final mention for the BMW Curved Displaywhich consists of a 10.25″ Information Display and a Control Display with a screen diagonal of 10.7″.