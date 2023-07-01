The iX M60 is not a thoroughbred M model like the M3. No, under the M3 is another M340i, a slightly more subtle version that is more friendly for the daily kilometers. Although we would never dare to call this BMW iX M60 subtle with its appearance. If you had to pair him with one of your friends, you would say he has a nice character.

Friendly, that’s how we dare to describe this BMW. The types of BMW’s M division know how to find a perfect balance between everyday comfort and road holding that immediately inspires confidence. Such a watt of an electric SUV weighs something, but the center of gravity is still relatively low and the tires don’t seem to have much trouble with the extra pounds. Even the brakes have a nice one bitesomething that is not a given with heavy SUVs.

Wouldn’t it be better to buy a Tesla?

Two electric motors are good for 619 hp, 1,015 Nm and a 0-to-100 time of 3.8 seconds. We admit that we find that a bit disappointing at first, because for about the same money you can drive a Model X Plaid with 1,020 hp and a sprint time of one second less. But after having driven both, the BMW iX M60 has a clear preference. With the Tesla you can drive yourself sick, and let’s be very honest: what is the real use of 1,000+ horsepower?

What you give up in speed, you get more than in return with BMW in finish and comfort – although the interior (just like the exterior) must be your taste. You may also find the large leather dashboard a fallen cow and the huge armchairs (which are excellent, but lack some support for an M) are not out of place in the lobby of a hotel, but the whole thing is well put together. The steering wheel can be adjusted so deeply that the rear passenger could steer.

The best fake engine sound yet

When driving calmly, the right pedal does not react too urgently, which is nice for the passengers; and once you engage the power, there’s not a moment’s hesitation in the car. The artificial sound that fills the cabin through the speakers fits seamlessly with the experience. It’s one of the most pleasant “fake noises” for an EV to date, and it really invites you to accelerate – much like the sound of a potent petrol engine not so long ago.

It is not a simulated six-in-line or anything like that, but a sound that was developed specifically for this car by film composer Hans Zimmer. The goosebumps of a real petrol engine will never give digital sound, but it partly fills the void.

The BMW iX M60 is a good sign for things to come

Remarkably enough, you notice that the BMW iX M60 sometimes wants to lose its torque a little too much. With strong acceleration, you notice that the car then wants to pull to the left or right. Torque steer we call that, an ailment that we mainly find in fast front-wheel drivers. The BMW iX M60 does not really fly in one direction unintentionally.

An electric car with a touch of experience, comfortable enough for the daily kilometers and with enough sportiness for when the children have been dropped off at the schoolyard. It makes us very curious about what will happen when the M division sinks its teeth into a fully-fledged electric M model.

Specifications of the BMW iX M60 (2023)

Engine

2 electric motors

619 hp

1,015 Nm

112 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds

top 250 km/h

Consumption (average)

21.8 kWh/100 km A label

Range (assignment)

567km (WLTP)

Loading time

5.5 hours at 22 kW

35 min. at 195 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,953×1,967x

1,696 mm (lxwxh)

3,000mm (wheelbase)

2,670 kilograms

500 / 1,750 l (luggage)

Prices

€140,671 (NL)

€140,600 (B)