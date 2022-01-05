BMW presents the most powerful of the Electric SUV iX M60 high performance, which is mainly characterized by a power of 455 kW / 619 hp, a maximum torque of 1.015 Nm in mode Sport and of 1,100 Nm with Launch Control activated and trim specific suspensions M.

This is the first model developed by the sports brand BMW M and after the preview at CES of Las Vegas arrives in the dealerships in June 2022.

BMW iX M60 high-performance electric SUV

The BMW iX M60 high-performance electric sports SUV accelerates from standstill to 100 km / h in just 3.8 seconds. The power delivery of the M electric motors extends up to the highest revs, so that the increase in speed remains almost constant until the electronically limited maximum speed of 250 km / h.

The range of the BMW iX M60, determined in the test cycle WLTP reaches i 566 km, guaranteed by the battery from 111.5 kWh.

BMW iX M60 sprints from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds

Total power is 619 hp, with the front engine delivering it 258 CV, while the rear one has been modified for the M version and can peak at 489 CV.

Features BMW iX M60

BMW iX M60 is the first sports vehicle developed by the brand BMW M and is characterized by its high performance. The body structure, design and suspension set-up aim to ensure a comfortable and at the same time driving dynamic and sporty.

The concept behind the aluminum spaceframe and the carbon cage in resin reinforced with carbon fiber (CFRP) in the roof, in the side and rear sections is given by an intelligent mix of materials that combines a greater rigidity with an optimized weight.

BMW iX M60 is the first electric vehicle developed by BMW M

The performance, efficiency and range of the BMW iX M60 also benefit from its optimized aerodynamic properties, which give it a drag coefficient (Cd value) of 0.26 in Sport mode. There high voltage battery, positioned deep in the underbody, lowers the vehicle’s center of gravity, guaranteeing a easy handling and a balanced distribution of the load on the axles.

BMW iX M60 as it is outside

The BMW iX M60 electric SUV outside is characterized by some sporty details such as the brake calipers of the sports brake system painted in blue and featuring the M.

Rear view of the BMW iX M60 electric SUV

Also outside are the logos M in the new High Gloss Black / Titanium Bronze finish on the front side panels and rear of the vehicle. 22-inch aerodynamic wheels in Titanium Bronze design are optional.

BMW iX M60 interior, how is it inside?

In the interior of the BMW iX M60 electric sport SUV there are multifunction seats with integrated headrests, the great BMW Curved Display, the hexagonal steering wheel and the anthracite-colored roof lining.

The elimination of the center tunnel creates additional legroom, as well as storage space, with one center console designed as if it were a high quality piece of furniture.

BMW iX M60 dashboard and cockpit

The interior Suite optional includes natural leather seats, dashboard, center console and doors coated, surfaces and controls in Gold Bronze. Regardless of the selected display layout and mode My Mode active, the is shown on the left side of the information display M logo.

ADAS and technology on the BMW iX electric SUV

As with the other model versions, the BMW iX M60 features the widest range of standard equipment ever offered by BMW in the field of driving assistanceas well as numerous innovations. A new generation of sensors, a new software system and a powerful calculation platform allow a constant advancement of the automated driving and parking functions, with level 3 in the medium term.

The latest generation of the multimedia system iDrive enhances the interaction between driver and vehicle allowing a natural dialogue between the two. The system is based on the new BMW Operating System 8 and has been designed with a focus on the touch function of the new BMW Curved Display and voice communication with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, both of which have been vastly improved. THE Remote Software Upgrades offer the option to install from remote (over-the-air) new and improved vehicle features.

BMW iX M60 is ready for level 3 autonomous driving

Navigation with the cloud-based system BMW Maps and the Control Display with Augmented Reality Video ensure fast and precise route planning and perfect traffic guidance. The BMW iX, using the 5G standard, is at the forefront of data transmission.

