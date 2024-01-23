BMW Motorrad Italia and the FMI, literally the Italian Motorcycle Federation, are ready to join forces in view of the Italian Speed ​​Championship 2024. This is the highest national expression of track motorcycling, which every year sees the strongest Italian riders compete in its various categories and affiliated trophies. Among the protagonists of the new edition of this event there will also be BMW Motorrad Italy: on the occasion of the Motor Bike Expo which ended a few days ago, the official announcement arrived from the President of the FMI Giovanni Copioli and the General Director of BMW Motorrad Italia Alessandro Salimbeni.

Partnership established

The Italian branch of the German giant's two-wheeler division will therefore be FMI's mobility partner to support the new championship. Concretely, this means that the company will supply the cars and motorbikes which are used by the federation to carry out this important sporting event and the activities related to it. “BMW Motorrad Italia's commitment to the world of motorcycle racing it is very customer oriented, supporting customers and private teams who take to the track with BMW supersport bikes. Being alongside the IMF by supporting it for this activity is an operation in line with our strategy and which makes us proud – commented Salimbeni – I thank president Copioli, with whom I had a great understanding right from our first meetings for an important sharing of sporting and social values ​​that animate our realities”.

The words of the protagonists

Copioli's own words were added to his words: “The new partnership with BMW Motorrad Italia is certainly one of the most prestigious innovations of the new edition of Dunlop CIV 2024. Our Italian Speed ​​Championship is confirmed as the most important national tournament at European level, a fundamental stage for the growth of our young drivers. This is demonstrated by the constantly growing media interest, professional television coverage and, indeed, partnerships of absolute value like this one with BMW Motorrad, a brand that needs no introduction and which has decided to be the protagonist of our most important Championship. With sincere satisfaction I thank the General Director of BMW Motorrad Italia, Alessandro Salimbeni for the availability and enthusiasm shown in sharing our sporting philosophy which places safety and both human and technical development at the centre. I am sure that together we will build events of great and mutual satisfaction“.