It seems that German sports radio stations will soon lose listeners. Together with the German Football Association, BMW is creating an app that allows you to watch (and listen to) football in the car. We say German channels, because BMW is sticking to a pilot that will only be played in Germany for the time being. With the app you can watch the German Bundesliga in the BMW 7 series.

Unfortunately, you cannot yet follow your favorite Dutch club live in the BMW 7 series. You can only see matches in the German league on the screen of the BMW. To watch football in your car, you need internet. This service is currently only available in Germany, China, Japan and the United States. That too must first come to the Netherlands.

Watching football is only possible when you are standing still

In the app you can watch highlights, follow statistics, but also watch live football. For safety, you can only view the video content of the app when the car is parked. While driving you can only listen to the reporter on duty. Presumably the people in the back can see while driving.

BMW will test the app until March next year. In addition to the 7-series, all BMWs that are now appearing new must be able to use the app. When you can possibly watch football in the car in the Netherlands is unknown.