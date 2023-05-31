England.- “You can’t park here”was the indication that the BMW driver decided to ignore it and his luxury vehicle ended up being swept away by the sea.

On May 28, the St. Agnes Coast Guard Search and Rescue team, in England, responded to a call for help around 8:30 am.

Rescue teams made every effort to recover the BMW convertible that was washed out to sea after the driver left it parked on Trevaunance beach in Cornwall.

First he made sure there was no person inside the car and with a crane they were able to remove the vehicle from the beach.

There were no passengers inside / Photo: Via Facebook @St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team

Social media users commented on the post by the St. Agnes Coast Guard Search and Rescue team.

With the help of a crane they were able to remove the BMW from the sea / Photo: Via Facebook @St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team

“Did anyone forget to tell the tide that BMWs can park wherever they want?”.