BMWs are known for their reliability, but those days are over. BMW is no longer reliable?

It’s actually too crazy for words. People consider entire countries of origin to determine whether a car brand is reliable. Now that actually only applies to Japanese and South Korean brands. Their products normally remain intact for a little while longer, without major issues. But even then, there are plenty of unreliable Japanese and South Korean cars.

When it comes to cars, BMW has a mixed image. The luxury battleships in particular are not known for being indestructible. For a long time their V8s were substandard (in terms of power and reliability), not to mention the 1.6 THP (N13), the 320 Si and the V10 from the M5.

As is often the case, the image of BMW Motorcycles is at odds with that of automobiles. BMW Motorrad products appeal to the highly educated gentleman with caramel-colored ribbed trousers, dark red brogue shoes and dark blue Paul & Shark sweater. There is often a Saab Convertible in the garage and a Labrador present. That’s different from the cars that AB editors drive around in.

BMW not reliable?

In addition to a braver image, BMW motorcycles are known for being very reliable. Now it works both ways. As with Saabs and Volvos, owners of BMW Motorrad products spend a lot of money on maintenance and repairs for a long time, which automatically allows you to achieve higher mileage. Nevertheless, the technology must be able to cope and that was the case with BMW Motorrad.

There is one correct configuration for BMW road cars: an inline six with rear-wheel drive. This also applies to engines: two-cylinder boxer engines with a cardan shaft. That’s how a BMW motorcycle should be. But it turns out: they are not reliable at all! At least, the engines are, the cardan is not (anymore).

That reports News engine. BMW has adjusted the maintenance program for motorcycles with cardan shafts. They are now no longer ‘maintenance-free’, but ‘low-maintenance’. If the propeller shaft needs to be replaced, this is still free of charge for the R1200 and R1250 models (both the GS and the R, RT, etc.).

Which models are involved?

From the R1300 models (which are now in the showrooms) you have to pay for it yourself! The price is 970 euros, BMW Motorrad Netherlands told Nieuwsmotor.

That is a huge shock for the BMW Motorrad community, because that maintenance-free shaft was a reason to choose a BMW. And a lot of people choose a BMW.

The BMW R1300 GS is the best-selling motorcycle in the Netherlands. The R1300RT is such a popular touring bike that all motorcycle brands have stopped making a competitor.

