But of course, another sacred house knocked down. BMW is saying goodbye to the legendary ‘i’.

The BMW adept has it hard these days. This one has to constantly say goodbye to typical BMW idiosyncrasies. Think of the atmospheric six-in-line, the hofmeisterknik, decent design in general and in some cases even rear-wheel drive!

BMW is going to say goodbye to the ‘i’

But more will disappear at BMW and that is the ‘i’. And no, it’s not about the i4 and i5. No, BMW is going to say goodbye to the legendary ‘i’ that is BEHIND the model name. This is reported by the usually well-informed ‘ynguldyn’ Bimmer Post.

Now it’s not that strange in itself. Long, long ago, BMWs still had engines with a carburettor. The later fuel injected versions got the ‘i’ after the type name. In the end, every model had fuel injection and therefore that ‘i’ after the name.

But BMW is going to discard that legendary ‘i’. The first car with which that will happen is the new generation BMW 1 Series, the F70 (the current one is the F40). Just like the BMW X5 of the E70 generation, the current 1 Series will not receive a facelift (LCI), but BMW will immediately move on to a new model. After that, the BMW X3 will also receive the new name.

The d then remains

It is remarkable that the i will only disappear with petrol engines, but that the diesels will retain the ‘d’. So the petrol 1 Series with 1.5 liter three-cylinder petrol engine is called 118, while the diesel version with two liter four-cylinder diesel is called 118d. With the X4 it is then X3 xDrive20 and X4 xDrive20d.

The reason why BMW does this is quite logical: they will use the ‘i’ for electric cars. In fact, they already do, but then the letter is in front of it and not after it. It will end in 2024 for all models. So the 520i just presented will become a collector’s item when BMW renames it to 520 in 2024.

