Future BMW models can get up to 1,360 hp according to the technology branch. Hallelujah!

Everything has to become more in the car world and that has been the case for years for the amount of horsepower a car produces. Just think of the horsepower riots in the 00s and the wish that every successor to a car gets a little more horsepower. Then came the serious electric cars and they showed that some rather bizarre numbers are already possible. Where it was quite astonishing in 2006 that a Bugatti Veyron had 1,001 hp, you now get 1,020 hp in Tesla’s top models (Plaid).

BMW New Class

BMW will soon also come up with an important electric platform, the brand calls it ‘Neue Klasse’ itself. This will be BMW’s leading platform for the future and the first models on it will arrive from 2025. The first car to use this platform is the upcoming iX3.

1,360 horsepower!

The Neue Klasse platform will be a nice modular platform, so all kinds of models can be built on it. The platform can also become larger and smaller in terms of numbers and batteries. Frank Weber, boss of BMW’s technical division, explains that those numbers are not the least. Firstly, that it concerns an 800V charging infrastructure. This of course benefits the fast charging.

More fun are the horsepower figures. Weber says that the slightest adjustment produces about 268 hp, but it can go up to 1,360 hp! That number is not completely arbitrary, because it is exactly 1 megawatt (1,000 kW). Incidentally, the smallest battery packs will measure 75 kWh, while 150 kWh is also possible. So there is a chance that we will see an electric BMW with 1,360 hp and a huge 150 kWh battery, but with a big ‘but’.

Efficiency

Weber emphasizes that it is possible, but that does not mean that they will do it. According to him, adding endless horsepower and kWh is not always the solution. It should be about efficiency, not about huge numbers. “The big numbers have to go hand in hand with improved aerodynamics, reduced rolling resistance and efficient use of energy.”

Electric super-M

On the one hand, we do not immediately expect a 1,360 hp BMW, but it is not the first time that this number has been mentioned. BMW already talked about an electric M2 with 1,341 . in 2021 brake horsepower (converted 1,360 hp) and it would be in 2022 in honor of BMW M’s 50th anniversary. Since 2022 is almost over, it looks like they’re not going to make it. Especially since it is now said that we have to wait until 2025 before we actually see this platform.

So just have some patience. But pretty bizarre numbers are possible on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform. (through Car Magazine)

This item BMW is ready for cars with up to 1,360 horsepower! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #ready #cars #horsepower