Fun for the whole family? BMW comes with a game show and even more games for the car.

As long as charging an electric car is not as fast as refueling, car manufacturers are inventing all kinds of things to pass the time. Getting coffee with something delicious every time during your charging stop also ticks away. BMW has come up with something for the whole family, because a game show debuts in the i5.

Unfortunately we are not talking about Lingo, so people very loud green!!11!! hearing shouting at the charging station in an electric BMW is not (yet) possible. I actually think it’s a nice idea, but that’s all aside. BMW brings the game ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ in collaboration with AirConsole. to the i5.

BMW games

This is a somewhat more extensive game for the longer loading stop. For the short charging stops, the German car manufacturer has also hidden some casual games in the i5. These are simulation, strategy, jump-and-run and puzzle games to keep you entertained.

Actually, it is remarkable. Tesla was one of the first car manufacturers with in-car games. It sometimes led to surprised reactions, because some thought it was strange. And now you see conventional automakers, like BMW, adopting the idea.

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” for the BMW i5 is in development and will be released in 2024. The brand made the announcement with AirConsole at Gamescom, a major game fair in Germany. The quiz will have a completely new version, specially developed for the BMW. Your smartphone serves as a controller, while the game is displayed on the screen in the car.

The game will debut on the i5, but will also come to other BMW and MINI models with the AirConsole app in the course of 2024. The downside: BMW is not going to hand out prizes. So you will have to come up with something yourself to make the game really exciting. The winner gets it all.

