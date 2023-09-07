Has BMW seen the light? They will no longer ask for money for turning on certain accessories on your car.

Do you remember? BMW wanted to earn extra money a while ago with a subscription to heated seats. All cars that were built had the hardware on board, but to use it you had to pay about 19 euros per month.

Well, that’s no longer happening. BMW has learned from its mistakes – and the witty remarks of other brands – and is not going forward with the controversial plan. The brand’s marketing manager has stated that you may or may not get heated seats in your new BMW these days.

BMW won’t charge for accessories anyway

In other words; if you want seat heating you have to check that when ordering and then you get it. If you don’t check it you don’t get it. It can be that simple. And they don’t say whether the impending fine played a role in the decision…

Incidentally, this is not the end of the entire subscription system at BMW. You can still install pieces of software that suddenly make your car more capable. Self parking etc. Customers understand that said the marketing man.

He thinks that customers are willing to pay for this, because it is more common. After all, you already pay for a movie that you want to download, or you subscribe to a streaming service for which you pay.

Good. Has this also ended with a hisser? And byrrrrr.

This article BMW is not going to ask for money for some accessories after all appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #charge #money #accessories