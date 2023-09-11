The company later announced that it would invest more than 600 million pounds sterling (about 750 million dollars) in the “Mini” factory to convert this model of car produced in Oxford to electric, as well as in the Swindon factory, 100 kilometers west of London, where car parts are produced. .

This investment will contribute to ensuring the sustainability of “four thousand jobs,” according to the government, which also indicated that it will strengthen the “supply chain of electric cars,” the Ministry of Business and Trade said in a statement.

The Ministry believes that this investment represents a “vote of confidence” in the government’s strategy related to the automobile industry.

BMW’s announcement raises the volume of investment in the sector to 6 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) over the past two years.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “BMW’s investments are another shining example that the UK is the best place to manufacture the cars of the future,” praising his government’s support for the sector in terms of growth and employment.

The British government indicated that this comes a few days after the Stellantis Group announced the start of production of electric cars at its factory in Ellesmere Port after investing 100 million pounds sterling.

In July, the Indian group Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, announced an investment worth 4 billion pounds to build a huge factory for electric batteries in Britain.