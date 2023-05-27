BMW promises that another era of ‘clean’ design is upon us and that should be good news.

Yep, BMW. Last week I came across the nostrils of a BMW XM for the first time (which are also illuminated) and it is striking, but it is not really beautiful. “Polarizing” is therefore an appropriate term for BMW design in 2023. Whether it is beautiful or ugly, it doesn’t really matter. Because it certainly creates opinions and hype. And BMW is smiling in the meantime, because they keep running record years. It seems the self-proclaimed fanboys thus hurting more than the actual buyers.

Clean design coming

Yet the negative opinions are not all ignored if it is up to chief designer Adrian van Hooydonk. He says that BMW’s design language is about to change again. And that should be good news. First of all, Van Hooydonk explains the reason for the current choices, as well as the choices that BMW has always made. He says that BMW is always looking for something new and groundbreaking. Think about it: you can say what you want about BMW’s design, but it is certainly not part of the uniform sausage.

According to Van Hooydonk, it’s all about looking ahead. “Design often takes time. The things we find beautiful now are not necessarily beautiful in 10 years. It also works the other way around. What now causes different opinions can dry up well.” Of course, a link is made to the ‘Bangle’ period, which was the most controversial period of BMW design for the current period.

Future

Well, so the future. BMW is about to change their design again. According to Van Hooydonk, ‘clean’ will be one of the spearheads. Then you are of course talking directly about the grille. “The BMW grille has taken many shapes and sizes in the past. We can actually do anything with it.” The Dutch designer does confirm that the grille will fit better in the whole and that the overall proportions will better match the proportions of the car.

There are already noises in the corridors that the design of the BMW i Vision Dee as above will outline the future. In any case, the wide, flat grille could well make an appearance in the upcoming BMW 3 Series. We wait. (through Top Gear)

