The color range of the BMW M2 is not great. That’s going to change.

Have you already taken in the new BMW M2? No? Shame. Once you have familiarized yourself with the car, you will notice a number of things. The dimensions and curb weight compared to ‘big’ brother M4, for example, and to what extent the M2 differs from it. If you like colors, then commenting on the M2’s offering is at least understandable, perhaps even justified.

Color choice

You have exactly seven choices. It started with five: two plain paints and three metallic options. The colors in question are Brooklyngrau, Toronto rot and Saphirschwarz for team metallic and the ever-classic Alpinweiß as a plain paint, together with the launch color Zandvoortblau, named after our own famous circuit.

The other two choices are two new ‘Frozen’ metallic paints that BMW has recently offered: Individual Frozen Portimao Blue and Individual Frozen Pure Gray. They are both marked as ‘Individual’ and therefore pricey: 2,624 euros per color, while every other color except white will cost you 1,050 euros.

More colors

There was recently an announcement that the Mexican factory where the BMW M2 is built has been given an Individual department, so that is with some certainty on the horizon for the G87. However, if that leaves you with choice stress, there is better news. An update for the M2 is planned for 2024. With its unveiling in 2022 and delivery in 2023, it will probably not be a gigantic facelift, more of a model year update and the road will be paved for an M2 CS. However, the update does bring something: color!

The colors that are rumored to be added are:

Sao Paolo Yellow (known from the M4 G82)

Fire Red (seen on the G60 BMW 5 Series)

Java Green (very popular Individual color)

Grigio Telesto (Lamborghini color)

Voodoo Blue (Porsche color)

So a colorful lot (and not that CDA member), moreover, it has BMWBlog to tackle the rumor that ‘a purple’ is also coming to the BMW M2. Then you might think of the launch color of the BMW M240i (G42), Thundernight Metallic. However, it is not about that color, according to the rumor. BMWBlog suspects that it will be Twilight Purple Metallic, also a color that is often ordered via Individual.

So anyone who wants colors on their BMW M2 will have to be patient or make do with the somewhat limited current offering. If all goes well, the new colors are an update for 2024, it could be 2025.

This article BMW is finally going to show its colors with the M2 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #finally #show #colors