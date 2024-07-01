Juarez City.- A Juárez Bus truck was crashed this afternoon on Paseo Triunfo de la República avenue, in front of the State Civil Pensions.

A BMW car invaded the lane confined to the traffic light and cut off traffic, impacting unit T-119.

The road accident occurred at the intersection with Humberto Lara Leos Street in the Monumental subdivision.

No injuries were reported, even though the Mercedes Benz Marcopolo bus was carrying passengers, only material damage to the vehicles involved, a Road Safety agent reported.