Many firsts for the new BMW 5 Series. For example, it is the first generation 5 series of which you can buy a fully electric version, it is the first with a completely vegan interior, it is the first with Active Lane Change Assistant and it is the first BMW 5 series where you can still need to get used to the look. It’s not quite as hefty a thing as the 7 Series or the XM, but still.

Just start about the electric 5-series right away? BMW calls it the i5 and you can get it as a rear-wheel drive eDrive40 with one electric motor producing 340 hp and 430 Nm. Or you get the i5 M60 xDrive. This has two electric motors with a total of 601 hp and 820 Nm. The 0-100 time of this car is 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 230 km/h. This is the fastest version until the new BMW M5 appears.

In terms of petrol engines, you first have to do it in the Netherlands with the 520i with 208 hp. This is a four-cylinder, just like the diesel version. This 520d produces 197 horsepower. In the spring of 2024 there will be more plug-in hybrids: the 530e will have a four-cylinder and we bet that the 550e will have a six-in-line. Specifications or powertrains for a BMW M5 are not yet discussed.

There are other straight-six engines, but not for us

In the United States, BMW also sells a 530i and a 540i. The first is a four-cylinder with about 260 hp and the 540i is a six-in-line with 380 hp. Ten years ago it was unthinkable that a new 5-series would be introduced without a six-in-line, but those are the times we live in. Hopefully the 550e will still get a nice six-cylinder.

The new BMW 5 Series has Active Lane Change Assistant

The new sedan also has something called Active Lane Change Assistant. The car proposes to move up a lane. If the driver then looks in the wing mirror, the car sees this as confirmation and the car changes lanes itself. Other tech is a 12.3-inch screen for the driver that flows into a 14.9-inch screen in the center. The controls for the ventilation and air conditioning are located under the screen.

A little more about the design of the new BMW 5 series

The new 5 Series is quite similar to a large 2 Series. Which of course makes sense. The nose of the new sedan is said to be inspired by BMW’s sharknose models of the past. We can see that in it. Does it make you very angry if we say that the rear lights look a bit like the Mercedes-AMG 4-Door? The prices of the new 5-series will follow later.