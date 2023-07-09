Head Up Display is one of those options you won’t want to miss once you’ve experienced it. BMW is now also introducing a fast planga for it.

Luckily everyone has Flitsmeister these days. Otherwise, with the current prices of fines, your eyes would be constantly on the roadside or on the clock shop. After all, you don’t want to pay 9 Euro administration costs for the next roadside robbery. Another useful tool for looking ahead out of the windscreen is the Head Up Display. This projects your speed across the windshield, so you don’t have to look at the clocks.

There are different forms of Head Up Display, but BMW generally has a pretty neat version. No crazy scaffolding or snappy plastic, just a calm font that floats clearly and brightly in your windshield. Now that just doesn’t work if you don’t have a decent windscreen. Like, for example, when you ride a motorcycle.

Now you would sometimes almost forget, but BMW is of course traditionally big in two-wheelers. The R NineT retro bikes, the mighty R18 and of course the S 1000 RR are legendary among enthusiasts. Okay, maybe not on the level of an MV Agusta F4, but still. Just like Moto Guzzi, BMW still distinguishes itself by usually opting for cardan drive, instead of such a rickety chain.

For two-wheel enthusiasts who want Head Up Display, BMW now has good news. With the ConnectedRide Smartglasses, you get the info projected before your eyes on your fast planga. This shows information about your speed, current gear, navigation instructions, etc. Just like in the car. You can adjust the projection using buttons on the handles and via the multicontroller.

You get the Smartglasses with two sets of glasses. Both have UV protection, but one is 85% transparent for use under a dark visor. The other is sunglasses themselves. There are also solutions for people with poor eyesight, up to +/- 4.5 dioptres. Then buy?

