Never in MotoGP

Despite being one of the leading manufacturers at an international level also in the two-wheel field, the BMW it is present in top-tier championships such as Superbike, where this year it can also count on a world champion in this category such as Toprak Razgatlioglu. In its history, however, the Bavarian house is not never been present in the MotoGP.

Possible entry?

An absence that many fans still wish could be interrupted soon, perhaps starting from the 2027 season, when a new regulation will be introduced in MotoGP. If it represents a dream for fans of the Bavarian brand, for Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW Mthis can represent a concrete project: “BMW M has been a partner of MotoGP for years – he declared to the German magazine Motorrad – As the head of BMW M, I have been to all the races, I know the people in charge and we are a brand with a local presence, but it is clear that it has to make sense for us, and that is why we are evaluating it carefully. I wouldn't rule it out“.

The other championships

At present, BMW is present in the aforementioned Superbike, but also in other championships such as the FIM Endurance World Championship and the German IDM series. The MotoGP project, for Flasch, does not focus exclusively on the potential entry into the MotoGP or Superbike: “We are also evaluating whether this will remain the only commitment, together with the World Endurance Championship and the IDM, or if we also choose other series“he added.

In the name of motorsport

Having become CEO of BMW M last year in place of Markus Schramm, the German is therefore pushing towards other boundaries of motorsport that his predecessor had not taken into consideration, despite having proved decisive for BMW's entry into Superbike: “I am an absolute supporter of motorsport – he concluded – As head of BMW M, I have decided to merge BMW M GmbH with BMW Motorsport. For me it is indisputable that well-done motorsport really contributes to the strength of the brand and the excitement within the brand community.”