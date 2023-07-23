The last generation of bmw 7 seriesthe most advanced and technological model of the Munich firm, offers an imposing appearance with 5.39 meters in length and an interior full of luxury and technology that includes a huge 31.3-inch screen with integrated Amazon Fire TV.

For this test, we have used the intermediate version xDrive60. It combines the operation of two electric motors, one for each axle, to offer all-wheel drive, 544 hp of power and acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Although the BMW i7 is not a lightweight (2,715 kg), it manages to certify a range of 624 kilometers thanks to the 105.7 kWh capacity battery brute who rides Charging at full power (195 kW), it can go from 0 to 80% charge in 34 minutes.

